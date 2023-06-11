What is Darko Rajakovic's NBA coaching record? Everything about Grizzlies assistant coach

Memphis Grizzlies assistant Darko Rajakovic is all set to lead his team as a head coach after reportedly finalizing a deal with the Toronto Raptors. Rajakovic has been an assistant coach in the NBA since 2014. His previous stops include the OKC Thunder, the Phoenix Suns and the Grizzlies.

Rajakovic played key roles on every team as an assistant, helping a bevy of young players like Victor Oladipo, Dennis Schroder and Steven Adams. Rajakovic was also an instrumental figure in the Grizzlies' turnaround with their young core led by Ja Morant.

The Grizzlies made the playoffs three consecutive seasons during his stint with the franchise. Rajakovic also coached five games for Memphis in Taylor Jenkins' absence.

Darko Rajakovic's NBA coaching record is 4-1. He was only the second European after fellow Serbian Igor Kokosov to lead an NBA team.

Darko Rajakovic pips Charles Lee and Kenny Atkinson to land Toronto Raptors job

The Toronto Raptors head coaching position was the only vacant role in the market. The Raptors took the longest to replace the departed Nick Nurse, who joined conference rivals, the Philadelphia 76ers. Unlike other teams looking for a head coaching change, Toronto was in a unique position.

They could either contend or rebuild. The Raptors have remarkable players who led the team to the playoffs a year ago as the fifth seed. Their core features multiple All-Star caliber players like Pascal Siakam, Fred VanVleet, OG Anunoby and Scottie Barnes. Their supporting cast is also among the best in the league, consisting of contributors like Gary Trent Jr., Jakob Poeltl and Otto Porter Jr.

The Raptors needed a coach who could either help them contend or rebuild. Darko Rajakovic fits those needs better than anyone else. He has been on a contending team with the OKC Thunder that made the conference finals with Kevin Durant and Russell Westbrook.

The Memphis Grizzlies was another team with contending potential that Rajakovic worked closely with. Another common ground with those teams was that they were young, giving him the experience of being around a rebuilding team.

The 44-year-old has coached overseas with the Espacio Torrelodones and Tulsa 76ers for five years, where he enjoyed decent success. Rajakovic has been part of the coaching world since he was 16. He has experience in player development and scouting while being well-versed with the Xs and Os.

