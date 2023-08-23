What is Dennis Rodman doing now?

Chicago Bulls legend Dennis Rodman is widely considered to be one of the most eccentric players in NBA history. The star role player constantly made headlines throughout his 14-year career, mostly due to his questionable decision-making and involvement in various controversies. Now, at age 62, Rodman isn’t quite as outlandish as he was back in his playing days. However, he has still been making headlines from time to time and has kept himself quite busy.

Rodman’s business ventures in recent years include starting his own streetwear t-shirt line under his company “Rodman Brand” in 2020. The line pays homage to his NBA career and his eccentric personality, including his various neon-colored hairstyles. Rodman’s t-shirt line has also collaborated with other streetwear brands including A$AP Bari's “VLONE” and “MARKET.”

Outside of making waves in the fashion industry, Rodman has also promoted a Miami-based testosterone supplement called “ManTFUp” since 2021. The endorsement is reportedly a passion project for the Bulls legend as he has struggled with low testosterone in his older age:

“When I need help, I need help. And I needed help,” Rodman told S.E. Florida Daily News.

Rodman said that taking the supplement in no way diminishes anyone’s manhood:

“No matter what you wear, if you are a man, you are a man,” Rodman said.

“Take a look at what I'm wearing. I'm a woman down here, a man up there, and this makeup, whatever. I'm a man either way.”

According to Rodman, the supplement has been working wonders for him:

“I'm like, ‘Wow, this is actually pretty good,’” Rodman told 7 News Miami.

“Even though I'm doing my workouts and stuff right there I feel kind of energized.”

Other companies that Rodman has worked with in recent years include “PotCoin.” He has also invested in his own vodka company, “Bad Ass Premium Vodka.” However, despite his various business ventures and $27 million in career earnings, Rodman has an estimated net worth of just $500,000 as of 2023. This is a result of his lavish lifestyle, drug and alcohol addictions and other poor financial decisions over the years.

As for his personal life, Rodman, who has been divorced three times, is now dating rapper “Yella Yella.” He has also reportedly been working on being a better father to his three children: Alexis Rodman, Trinity Rodman, and Dennis Rodman Jr.

Dennis Rodman got a face tattoo of girlfriend Yella Yella

Chicago Bulls legend Dennis Rodman and his girlfriend, Yella Yella

As for Dennis Rodman’s latest questionable decisions, the Bulls legend recently got a face tattoo of his girlfriend, Yella Yella. Considering his extensive relationship history, most would agree that it was a risky move. However, according to Rodman, he isn’t worried about it as he doesn’t plan to have any more relationships in the future regardless of the outcome:

“This is my last dance with a woman,” Rodman told TMZ.

“She's very lovely, and I thank her for loving me the way I am — and that's why I did it for her.”

