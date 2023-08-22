What is Derrick Rose's wife's ethnicity? Looking at Alaina Anderson's cultural roots and more

Derrick Rose has had a great career in the NBA despite the many hurdles he's faced throughout the years. One good reason that he's been able to do so is because of the support he's gotten from his family, most notably, his wife, Alaina Anderson.

Anderson is from Tennessee, and it's been confirmed that she is of mixed descent. According to sources, she is half African American and half Caucasian.

Aside from her relationship with Rose, she's known mostly for being an Instagram model. Anderson manages an online shop called Keep It Cute Fitness, where she primarily sells fitness wear for women. Due to this, she's gained a ton of followers on social media. She has 376,000 Instagram followers.

Rose and Anderson are parents to two kids, Layla Malibu and London Marley. Their family extends to five members, as the son of the 2011 MVP, PJ, is usually with them. PJ is Derrick's first child who he shares with his ex-girlfriend, Mieka Reese.

Anderson is often seen attending his games. Together with their kids, they watch the three-time All-Star take on the challenges on the court.

Derrick Rose proposed to Alaina Anderson at Madison Square Garden

In 2021, the two announced their engagemen. Derrick Rose and Alaina Anderson confirmed the news by posting on their Instagram accounts. Rose wrote a heartfelt message to Anderson.

Rose has deleted his account, but pictures of his proposal can still be seen through Anderson's account.

"To my Ace, I didn't know things were going to go this way. Even from the jump, I didn't know I was texting Big Jay," Rose wrote. "I didn't know how you were going to perceive me. But this entire time I was hoping that you would believe me.

"Believe the words that I will have your back and love u forever. When I FIRST saw you I told Ryan that we were gon be together. It took both of us a while to let down our guards. That's only becuz both of our hears were scarred. We are two peas in a pod becuz we are truly MISUNDERSTOOD. We got our heart and swag from this place called ENGLEWOOD.

"I will always love you becuz you go above and beyond. We build a beautiful family and a unbreakable bond. Thank you Queen."

