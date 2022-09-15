What are the different price points for NBA 2K23 in the US? All you need to know

NBA 2K23 is out and several features in MyCareer and MyTeam have been given a major overhaul. There are new badges, takeovers, builds, cards, tokens and packs, among other things. The Michael Jordan edition has also brought up excitement among fans as NBA 2K reintroduced the "Jordan Challenges" for the first time in over a decade.

Devin Booker of the Phoenix Suns is the cover athlete for NBA 2K23. It marks the first time a Suns player has featured on the cover of the popular game. Hence, the game celebrates Arizona with Booker posing in front of a desert backdrop for the cover.

Different price points for NBA 2K23 in the U.S.

NBA 2K23: Michael Jordan edition cover.

NBA 2K23 has several editions and each one is priced differently based on the additional rewards and bonuses you receive. The most exclusive is the Championship edition, in which you receive almost twice the reward bundles as the Standard edition.

The Standard edition for all consoles, including PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC (Steam), will be priced at $59.99 for the current-gen. The Standard edition next-gen version will be priced at $69.99 for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S, which don't feature the current-gen version.

The PC and Nintendo Switch consoles will not have the next-gen update and will feature the previous-gen console version. As reported by IGN:

"The PC and Nintendo Switch versions, ... won't receive the graphical and technical upgrades that the game's next-gen console versions will have."

Hence, a PC or Nintendo Switch user can only purchase the current-gen version priced at $59.99.

The game also launched a WNBA edition, featuring WNBA legends Diana Taurasi and Sue Bird as the cover athletes. The WNBA version of the game is only available on next-gen consoles, so the game is priced at $69.99.

Then there is the popular Michael Jordan edition, which has hyped up fans this year. The game is titled NBA 2K23 and who better to celebrate the number 23 than His Airness? "Jordan Challenges" was reintroduced by NBA 2K after over a decade.

The Michael Jordan edition gives users all the benefits that the Digital Deluxe version offers. It also provides an MJ Ruby card, Jordan shoes, custom skateboards, and more. The MJ Edition is priced at $99.99.

And finally, the Championship edition is the most exclusive version of the game, priced at $149.99. The steep price is due to the addition of a 12-month subscription to the NBA League Pass. It also includes several other upgrades such as 10% XP boosts on MyTeam and MyCareer season progression.

Also, when NBA 2K23 is initially launched on Xbox, the aforementioned versions will be priced the same. However, the game is expected to be included in the Xbox Game Pass in a few months as we saw with NBA 2K22.

