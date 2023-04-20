What are Dillon Brooks' contract details with Memphis Grizzlies? Salary, duration, and more 

Dillon Brooks' contract is set to expire at the end of this season. Currently, the veteran forward is in the final year of a three-year, $35 million deal with the Memphis Grizzlies.

Throughout his contract, Brooks has made about the same amount salary-wise. In the first in third seasons, he netted $11.4 million, while he earned $11.2 million in the second year.

This is the second contract Brooks has signed with the Memphis Grizzlies in his career. The first being a three-year, $3.8 million deal he inked back in 2017.

With Dillon Brooks' contract coming to an end this season, he will enter the offseason as an unrestricted free agent. Meaning, he'll be free to sign wherever he chooses.

