"What do Donald Trump and Josh have in common?" - Josh Jackson accused for sexual harassment by woman leaves NBA fans stunned

Josh Jackson, the former No. 4 pick in the NBA draft, was recently accused of sexual assault by a woman stemming from a 2022 incident at a Super Bowl party. Jackson isn't facing any criminal charges and there's no ongoing police investigation given the civil nature of the suit.

After joining the Sacramento Kings last season, Josh Jackson wound up playing on the franchise's G League team. While his hope was to make a return to the NBA this season, the situation certainly isn't helping him.

Following reports that Josh Jackson would be defended and represented by John Lauro, who is defending former U.S. President Donald Trump, fans reacted.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

@TheDunkCentral - Twitter

@HakimanMarch9 - Twitter

@fuccwick - Twitter

@Bolt_824 - Twitter

@LoyalMahomes - Twitter

@TrolledByKD - Twitter

@my_chappie - Twitter

@ALinCALI22 - Twitter

@DaleFaz2776 - Twitter

@evansmillionare - Twitter

@ItsStEpZ - Twitter

@ChanHorton - Twitter

@ExoticToledo - Twitter

Josh Jackson case isn't the first time John Lauro has been part of the NBA world

In 2007, NBA referee Tim Donaghy was involved in a massive betting scandal. Donaghy admitted to betting on NBA games that he was officiating from 2003-2007.

Donaghy hired John Lauro to represent him, leading to a public feud with then-commissioner David Stern. Lauro alleged that Stern put pressure on the U.S. Department of Justice to keep its investigation contained to just Donaghy rather than the NBA as a whole.

Former NBA Commissioner David Stern addresses the media.

Given Lauro's reputation of defending whistleblowers, many believed that Donaghy could expose other referees.

As Stern said on a call with media members at the time, as transcribed by ESPN:

"I also understand that Mr. Donaghy is the only referee who is alleged to have bet on NBA games and disclosed confidential information to others with respect to NBA games that would enable them to place wagers with an advantage.

"I'll say it again: I understand that this is an isolated case involving an NBA referee who engaged not only in a violation of our rules, but in criminal conduct."

The case remained focused on Donaghy, with the embattled referee eventually spending time in prison.

Since then, Lauro has not had any dealings with the NBA. However, the nature of his defense of Josh Jackson is certainly far different than his defense of Donaghy.

USA's top sports cardiologists discuss Bronny James' cardiac arrest and recovery time here (Exclusive)