What is Draymond Green's career high in rebounds? Taking a closer look

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green is best known for his lockdown defense and playmaking. However, Green has also had some big rebounding performances over the years.

He has recorded double-digit rebounds in 242 career games (regular season and playoffs combined) during his over 11 seasons in the NBA. His regular-season career high came on Feb. 6, 2015, when he recorded 20 rebounds against the Atlanta Hawks.

Green recorded his playoff career high of 19 rebounds on two separate occasions. The first came on April 24, 2018, in Game 5 of the Warriors’ first-round series against the San Antonio Spurs. The second came on June 13, 2019, in Game 6 of the Warriors’ NBA Finals matchup against the Toronto Raptors.

Draymond Green bemoans Golden State Warriors’ Game 1 loss to LA Lakers

The Golden State Warriors fell 117-112 in Game 1 of their Western Conference semifinal series against the LA Lakers on Tuesday.

The Warriors rallied from 14 points down in the fourth quarter to tie the game but couldn’t complete the comeback. Following the loss, Draymond Green was asked what he can improve on in Game 2. Green said that he needs to play with more aggressiveness without fouling:

“My aggressiveness on both ends of the floor,” Green said. “I think I allowed those three fouls to kind of take me out of rhythm, and I never really found it again. So I just gotta stay out of foul trouble. It’s kind of been a theme with me lately, and I just gotta stop fouling and defend better.”

Green was also asked how the Warriors will defend a skilled big man like Anthony Davis. That came after Davis bagged 30 points, 23 rebounds, five assists and four blocks on 57.9% shooting in Game 1.

Green said that it will take a team effort to limit the Lakers’ star big man:

“I think when you’re guarding a player like AD, you know, it’s never gonna be one guy that just shuts him down, it’s a team effort,” Green said. "But as far as the matchup goes, you gotta take that head-on. I don’t think we did a great job of that tonight, and like I said, that starts with me.”

Following their Game 1 win, the Lakers have taken a 1-0 lead over the Warriors in their second-round series. Game 2 will take place on Thursday in San Fransico.

