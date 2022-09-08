Create

What have Draymond Green's NBA 2K ratings been over the years?

Kunal Sethi
Kunal Sethi
ANALYST
Modified Sep 08, 2022 09:53 AM IST

Draymond Green might not be the most exciting player to play with in NBA 2K, but he is certainly one of the most effective. If you choose any version of the Golden State Warriors, their offense is mostly run through Green while he makes stellar defensive plays. He is part of two Classic Teams and one All-time team. After the Warriors won their fourth chip in eight years, the 2021-22 team is also expected to join the Classic Team list.

Green is the ideal pick-and-roll partner for Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and now Jordan Poole as well. He was on pace to win the Defensive Player of the Year last year before his injury derailed his campaign.

First look at NBA 2K23 ratings from the Golden State Warriors and Boston Celtics 👀Stephen Curry - 96Jayson Tatum - 93Jaylen Brown - 87Robert Williams - 85Andrew Wiggins - 84Draymond Green - 83Klay Thompson - 83Jordan Poole - 83Marcus Smart - 82Al Horford - 82 https://t.co/QMYtnq2X8r

Green's rating in NBA 2K23 is 83, the same as last year. Despite his championship-winning season and excellent defensive highlights, he hasn't gained many attributes this year. However, the defending champions are expected to be one of the top contenders in the west once again and Green's rating is expected to increase.

Tracking Draymond Green's NBA 2K rating evolution over the years

As a second-round pick in 2012, Draymond Green expectedly wasn't highly rated in NBA 2K. In fact, in his rookie season (NBA 2K13), he didn't make an appearance in the game at all. His first-look with the Warriors was in NBA 2K14 and he was given a mediocre rating of 61 as a second-year pro.

Although he played 79 games in his rookie year, he started in just one and averaged 2.9 points, 0.7 assists and 3.3 rebounds. In his sophomore season, he started 12 games out of 82 played and averaged 6.2 points, 1.9 assists, 5.0 rebounds and 1.2 steals per game.

NBA 2K13NBA 2K14NBA 2K15NBA 2K16NBA 2K17NBA 2K18NBA 2K19NBA 2K20NBA 2K21NBA 2K22NBA 2K23
-61778290878379808383

Draymond Green's breakout season was in 2014-15 when the Dubs won their first title in 40 years. He started all 79 games he played in and averaged 11.7 points, 8.2 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 1.6 steals and 1.3 blocks per game. He saw a massive jump in his 2K rating that year, rising from 61 to 77. Green was given a rating of 90 in 2K17, which was his best rating till date. However, his rating fell into the 80s after that and hasn't recovered since.

It looks like it will take another DPOY-worthy season and an All-Star selection to improve his rating. However, touching 90 again seems far-fetched for Green because of his scoring potential.

Draymond Green's NBA 2K ratings over the years

Many fans and analysts believe Green's defensive attributes in the video game are not rated fairly. Despite being one of the best defenders in the league, his defensive rating is only 84 and has been given an extremely low rating of 64 in rebounding.

NBA 2K's assessment and subsequent misjudgment of Draymond Green is laughable @Money23Green @NBA2K https://t.co/heufgzSYOK

