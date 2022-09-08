What have Draymond Green's NBA 2K ratings been over the years?

Draymond Green might not be the most exciting player to play with in NBA 2K, but he is certainly one of the most effective. If you choose any version of the Golden State Warriors, their offense is mostly run through Green while he makes stellar defensive plays. He is part of two Classic Teams and one All-time team. After the Warriors won their fourth chip in eight years, the 2021-22 team is also expected to join the Classic Team list.

Green is the ideal pick-and-roll partner for Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and now Jordan Poole as well. He was on pace to win the Defensive Player of the Year last year before his injury derailed his campaign.

Al Horford - 82 First look at NBA 2K23 ratings from the Golden State Warriors and Boston CelticsStephen Curry - 96Jayson Tatum - 93Jaylen Brown - 87Robert Williams - 85Andrew Wiggins - 84Draymond Green - 83Klay Thompson - 83Jordan Poole - 83Marcus Smart - 82Al Horford - 82 First look at NBA 2K23 ratings from the Golden State Warriors and Boston Celtics 👀Stephen Curry - 96Jayson Tatum - 93Jaylen Brown - 87Robert Williams - 85Andrew Wiggins - 84Draymond Green - 83Klay Thompson - 83Jordan Poole - 83Marcus Smart - 82Al Horford - 82 https://t.co/QMYtnq2X8r

Green's rating in NBA 2K23 is 83, the same as last year. Despite his championship-winning season and excellent defensive highlights, he hasn't gained many attributes this year. However, the defending champions are expected to be one of the top contenders in the west once again and Green's rating is expected to increase.

Tracking Draymond Green's NBA 2K rating evolution over the years

Draymond Green of the Golden State Warriors as seen in NBA 2K17

As a second-round pick in 2012, Draymond Green expectedly wasn't highly rated in NBA 2K. In fact, in his rookie season (NBA 2K13), he didn't make an appearance in the game at all. His first-look with the Warriors was in NBA 2K14 and he was given a mediocre rating of 61 as a second-year pro.

Although he played 79 games in his rookie year, he started in just one and averaged 2.9 points, 0.7 assists and 3.3 rebounds. In his sophomore season, he started 12 games out of 82 played and averaged 6.2 points, 1.9 assists, 5.0 rebounds and 1.2 steals per game.

NBA 2K13 NBA 2K14 NBA 2K15 NBA 2K16 NBA 2K17 NBA 2K18 NBA 2K19 NBA 2K20 NBA 2K21 NBA 2K22 NBA 2K23 - 61 77 82 90 87 83 79 80 83 83

Draymond Green's breakout season was in 2014-15 when the Dubs won their first title in 40 years. He started all 79 games he played in and averaged 11.7 points, 8.2 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 1.6 steals and 1.3 blocks per game. He saw a massive jump in his 2K rating that year, rising from 61 to 77. Green was given a rating of 90 in 2K17, which was his best rating till date. However, his rating fell into the 80s after that and hasn't recovered since.

It looks like it will take another DPOY-worthy season and an All-Star selection to improve his rating. However, touching 90 again seems far-fetched for Green because of his scoring potential.

Draymond Green's NBA 2K ratings over the years

Many fans and analysts believe Green's defensive attributes in the video game are not rated fairly. Despite being one of the best defenders in the league, his defensive rating is only 84 and has been given an extremely low rating of 64 in rebounding.

