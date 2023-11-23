What does Dwyane Wade's tattoos mean? Decoding Miami Heat legend's ink game

Dwyane Wade's tattoos have seen an evolution over the years. The Miami Heat great didn’t start having tattoos on his body until he was nearing the end of his basketball career.

Tattoos have been a part of human culture for centuries. Today they serve as powerful means of self-expression and self-identity.

Wade and NBA players like LeBron James, DeMar DeRozan, Damian Lillard and many others have largely used tattoos to embrace their history, culture and identity in and outside the league. Wade has done the same when it comes to tattoos. He has used it to express his love for his family and the game of basketball.

"D Wade" got his first tattoo in 2018 when he tattooed the name of his daughter Kaavia James Union Wade on his shoulders. He said on his social media that he made the decision when he was in China.

Wade has another tattoo on his thigh and it has a whole quote inked on his thigh. It says, “My belief is stronger than your doubt.” The tattoo is inked on his left thigh and he got it after retiring from the NBA.

The third tattoo that Wade has on his body is the logo of his brand, “Way of Wade”. The NBA legend got the logo permanently inked on his body because it also represents his lifestyle. He also jokingly said that the logo can’t be changed now because it is permanently inked on him.

But perhaps the most important tattoo that Wade got was on his wife Gabrielle Union’s 50th birthday. To show his love for his wife, Wade got her initials inked on his wrist. Later Union said that it was the best gift that she had ever received in her life.

In a recent post, Wade unveiled his latest tattoo which sums up his basketball career. The three-time NBA champion inked the new tattoo on his chest that has all the most important jerseys in his career. It also has the Hall of Fame player standing in his No. 3 jersey at the center.

Other unnoticed Dwyane Wade's tattoos

Dwyane Wade has Wade County, 59 ST Robbins and Marquette inked on his left thigh and they have special significance in his life. The 59 ST Robbins is Wade’s birthplace in Chicago, Illinois, while Marquette is where he played college basketball. Wade County features because in 2010 people demanded it to be renamed to the Miami Heat guard.

"D Wade" also has all his NBA and other achievements inked on his right arm. He has a tattoo of ‘Martin Luther King Jr’ on his left forearm and right below is the tattoo “FAMILY” inked.