Dwyane Wade has 5-word response to daughter Kaavia giving him an unorthodox makeover

NBA legend Dwyane Wade shared a heartwarming moment in his Instagram Story after Kaavia James gave him a playful makeover. The series of videos captured by Wade's five-year-old daughter shows the three-time NBA champion with black eyeshadow on his nose.

In submitting to her daughter's will, Wade humorously acknowledged that he couldn't do anything while he was getting this unconventional makeover.

"Daughters get away with everything," captioned Wade on his IG story.

In the next clips, Kaavia continued putting makeup on Wade. One video showed her using an eyeshadow palette and even drawing on his father's face with a pencil.

The father-daughter duo shared a good laugh throughout the makeup session. She even told her dad that the pencil she was using might tickle him.

“This might tickle, okay? This might tickle," Kaavia said playfully.

Dwyane Wade showed the results of Kaavia's makeover on his face showing strokes of green and orange eyeshadow. The 13-time NBA All-Star embraced this playful moment and shared with his followers this father-daughter moment.

Who is Kaavia James Union Wade? Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union's daughter

Kaavia James Union Wade was born on November 7, 2018. Affectionately known as 'Shady Baby' due to her humorous facial expressions, Kaavia has also become a social media personality with two million followers on Instagram as of this writing. She posts entertaining TikTok videos and shows her dancing skills and playful skits.

Despite her young age, Kaavia has made her red carpet debut and inspired a children's book titled 'Shady Baby'. Gabrielle Union named her clothing line 'Kaavi James' to showcase her budding fashion sense. At an early age, Kaavi has already been featured in People and Essence.

Her parents, Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union, frequently share heartwarming family moments on social media and show their close relationship with Kaavia. As the daughter of celebrities, she has an adventurous side and loves to spend time outdoors while also showing her affection for animals.

“I hope she’s not afraid of taking any leap and that she knows she is supported, loved, protected and encouraged. We’re her cheerleaders, here to pass out Gatorade and give her a high five," said Gabrielle Union in an interview with Today.

Kaavia also enjoys reading bedtime stories, exploring new places and trying different foods. She also shares a great support system that includes her older siblings and grandparents.