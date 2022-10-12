What is the extent of Draymond Green's punishment for Jordan Poole incident? All you need to know

The Golden State Warriors have handed out their punishment to Draymond Green for punching Jordan Poole in practice. The Warriors announced on Tuesday that Green was fined an undisclosed amount and would not be suspended. He will be back with the team on Thursday and will play against the Denver Nuggets on Friday.

After a lengthy evaluation of the whole situation, the Warriors have decided not to suspend Green. The team met to discuss the incident that happened last week. Green and Poole have had extensive talks with each other and everyone involved, according to head coach Steve Kerr.

"We have spent the last week in deep discussions with all of our key figures in the organization, including Jordan and Draymond of course," Kerr said. "Steph, all of our players, Bob, myself, and I can tell you there have been a lot of conversations, individual, one-on-one discussions, players-only discussions.

"Everything that you can think of, all the different combinations that are possible to have in a conversation, we've had them. It's been an exhaustive process."

Why was Draymond Green not suspended?

Draymond Green of the Golden State Warriors

Some might view the punishment as light since Draymond Green was not suspended. The Golden State Warriors suspended Green for one game for his verbal altercation with Kevin Durant in 2019. The NBA suspended Bobby Portis for eight games after punching teammate Nikola Mirotic in 2017.

There's even video evidence of Green punching Jordan Poole, but the Warriors have made their final decision. Head coach Steve Kerr explained on Tuesday that they viewed the incident independently. However, Kerr called the incident the biggest crisis they ever faced as a team.

"We feel like this is the best way after assessing everything for us to move forward," Kerr said. "It's never easy no matter what decision you make in a situation like this. It's not going to be perfect. This is the biggest crisis that we've ever had since I’ve been coach here. It's really serious stuff."

How did Jordan Poole react to the punishment?

Jordan Poole of the Golden State Warriors

Draymond Green had already answered questions about the incident on Saturday before taking a leave of absence away from the team. Meanwhile, Jordan Poole has been mum about the altercation and recent reports suggest that he's not forgiven his teammate.

However, Warriors head coach Steve Kerr praised Poole's maturity in handling the situation. Kerr told reporters on Tuesday that Poole feels fine and ready to move forward.

"Not much phases him," Kerr said. "And I think that's part of why we're going the way we're going. Because we know he's fine, he's willing to move forward. He's willing to, basically, get back on the floor with Draymond and go to work."

The Warriors and Poole have until Oct. 17 to agree on an extension. If they fail to sign a new deal, Poole will be a restricted free agent next offseason.

