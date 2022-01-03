“What the f*** he doing?, what’d he say he can’t come back and play?” - Fat Joe criticizes Ben Simmons, calls him the ‘biggest loser in the universe’

Philadelphia 76ers Ben Simmons continues to be on the receiving end of brutal criticism as NBA fans around the world react to his decision not to play for the Sixers. Many recognize his talent and are more upset that he is wasting away and losing a lot of money.

Trade rumors surrounded Ben Simmons during the NBA offseason, but no deal materialized as the Sixers were asking for too much. At the time, Simmons' value dropped significantly as teams questioned his ability to contribute offensively following his collapse against the Atlanta Hawks in the 2021 NBA playoffs semi-finals.

Ben Simmons' shooting has been a problem, and it was on full display during the playoffs. Many blamed him for their loss to the Hawks and he felt like the franchise did not have his back either. The relationship continued to strain each passing day, and it seems like they are irreconcilable at this point.

Pundits and fans have been critical of Ben Simmons' reaction to the situation. NBA Hall of Famer Shaquille O'Neal believes Simmons needs to man up and do better. Rapper and music executive Fat Joe has also commented on the situation, calling Simmons the biggest loser in the universe.

"The biggest loser in the universe is Ben Simmons. What the f*** he doing? What'd he say he can't come back and play? Ben Simmons, biggest jerk. He don't know it's too much money, or whatever the case may be."

So far, Ben Simmons has lost over $10 million in fines for his decision to not play. He has continued to say he is not mentally ready to play for the Sixers, and despite help from professionals, he is still unwilling to suit up for the Sixers.

Will Ben Simmons play before the end of the 2021-22 NBA season?

Ben Simmons #25 of the Philadelphia 76ers shoots the ball against the Indiana Pacers

There is a chance that Ben Simmons will play before the end of the season, but he will not be doing so for the Sixers. The All-Star guard is standing his ground on his decision not to suit up for the Sixers, and the team has found a way to move on without him.

Several NBA teams have reportedly indicated an interest in acquiring Ben Simmons' services, including the LA Lakers and New York Knicks. With the trade deadline approaching, we could see a multi-team trade that would send Simmons away from Philadelphia.

The Australian guard already has a mansion in Los Angeles, which has fueled rumors of his interest in playing for the Lakers. So far, there is nothing concrete on where he will end up playing, but a move is on the horizon.

Ben Simmons is an all-around elite athlete who lacks shooting. Outside of that, he is a significant contributor on both ends of the floor. With the league gravitating towards a three-point-based type of play, it will be frustrating to have a guard who cannot shoot from the perimeter.

Nonetheless, Simmons is lethal in transition and has an impressive court vision to pick out an open man. Defensively, he is one of the best in the league. His versatility is also a huge advantage as his frame and quickness make it fairly easy for him to guard multiple positions.

