“What the f**k are you doing in the off-season?” - Tracy McGrady calls out 3x All-Star over his lack of offense, question his workout

Former NBA superstar Tracy McGrady has criticized the Minnesota Timberwolves' newest acquisition, Rudy Gobert. The former All-Star was infuriated at Gobert's lack of threat on the offensive end of the floor.

Appearing on "No Chill with Gilbert Arenas," Tracy McGrady spoke about how Gobert's performance against the Houston Rockets a couple of years ago was embarrassing. The center was being guarded by Chris Paul, who is more than a foot shorter than him.

"This is what I’ve been wondering. What the f*** are you doing in the offseason? Like, what is your workout? I was so mad at Rudy when they were playing against the [Houston] Rockets one year, bro, and Chris Paul was guarding him in the post. I was mad as s***. He couldn’t do nothing. Bro, you’re 7’2″, and a point guard is guarding you. He had no moves," Tracy McGrady said.

Tracy McGrady was 6'8 with incredible handles and explosiveness. He could pull from anywhere on the court. T-Mac, at his peak, was considered a taller version of Kobe Bryant. That comparison testifies to the greatness of the former Houston Rockets superstar.

Injuries derailed McGrady's career. McGrady is known for scoring 13 points in the final 35 seconds of a game to secure a Rockets' victory over the Spurs.

Is Tracy McGrady's criticism fair?

Former Utah Jazz star Rudy Gobert in action

The Minnesota Timberwolves traded for Rudy Gobert from the Utah Jazz. Minnesota parted ways with five first-round picks alongside a whole host of players. The Jazz received Malik Beasley, Patrick Beverley, Leandro Bolmaro, Walker Kessler and Jarred Vanderbilt.

This deal has pressured Rudy Gobert to elevate the Timberwolves to contender status. The size of this deal is where Tracy McGrady's criticism becomes relevant.

Gobert's offense is nowhere near his brilliance on the defensive end of the floor. While he is 7'2 with a 7'9 wingspan, Gobert has not turned that into a weapon on the offensive glass.

Last season, Gobert averaged less than 16 points, shooting over 71% from the field. He attempted 7.7 shots per night, his lowest since the 2015-16 season in the league. That's why McGrady's criticism is valid. Gobert should be doing more in the paint.

Rudy Gobert also does not possess a perimeter game. Despite last season being his ninth season in the NBA, Rudy Gobert has not made a single three-pointer in his career. Spacing could become an issue for the T-Wolves with Gobert on the floor.

While Rudy Gobert is arguably the best defender in the league, an offensive game could make him a bonafide All-Star. Developing an offensive game could improve Minnesota's chances of winning.

