"What the f**k are you doing in the offseason?" - Tracy McGrady calls out 3x NBA All-Star for not modifying his game 

Former NBA star Tracy McGrady criticized Utah Jazz All-Star big Rudy Gobert's offseason workout.

Gobert has struggled in the playoffs against small-ball lineups, and his offensive skillset is also limited. Several of the Jazz opponents in the postseason have exploited his weaknesses.

McGrady, a hard-working player himself, was amazed by Rudy Gobert's attitute. Here's what he said regarding this during a recent appearance on Fubo Sports' 'No Chill with Gilbert Arenas' podcast:

"This is what I've been wondering, what the f**k are you doing in the offseason? Like what is your workout?"

Tracy McGrady went back in time to describe one of Gobert's post-ups against Chris Paul when the latter was with the Houston Rockets.

"I was so mad at Rudy when they were playing against the Rockets one year bro and Chris Paul was guarding him in the post, I was mad as s**t. He couldn't do nothing. Bro you're 7'2" and a point guard is guarding you, he had no moves."

Rudy Gobert is a traditional big man who operates efficiently in the paint on both ends of the floor. His limited skillset isn't considered good enough in the modern-day NBA, though. Centers have widened their scope of play as efficient shooters, ball-handlers, playmakers and versatile defenders.

Patrick Beverley on the small-ball lineup in the 4th. "We might be small in size, but we're not small in heart, for sure. We understand Rudy Gobert is one of the best defenders in the NBA. We wanted to get him out of the paint so we can kind of get early drives and open lanes."

NBA Rumors: Rudy Gobert continues to have plenty of suitors

The Utah Jazz failed to make an impact in the 2022 playoffs, failing to get past the first round with a 4-2 series loss against the Dallas Mavericks.

Rumors surrounding Rudy Gobert picked up steam instantly following Utah's early exit. The Frenchman couldn't make much of an impact for the side as a co-star alongside Donovan Mitchell.

The latter also refused to combine with Gobert on offense on several occasions during the Dallas series. It's clear that after repeated failed attempts at achieving title success, the pairing of Mitchell and Gobert hasn't worked out as expected for the Jazz.

Rumors suggest they are open to trading the center. Rudy Gobert has plenty of suitors in the NBA.

The Atlanta Hawks, Toronto Raptors, Chicago Bulls, and Minnesota Timberwolves are all reportedly showing interest. Most of these teams could also offer the Jazz valuable assets in return for the 3-time DPOY.

The trade chatter circling Rudy Gobert is one of the most intriguing storylines to follow this offseason. It may impact Donovan Mitchell's future with the club, so it will be interesting to see what deal the Jazz maneuver to make their roster better to contend for a title.

