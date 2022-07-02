“What the f**k”, “This has got Mitchell all over it”, “Pat Bev’s gotta retire from tweeting” - Fans in shock as the Minnesota Timberwolves give away a bunch of first-round picks and players to the Utah Jazz for 3x All-Star

The Utah Jazz and Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday agreed on a deal to send Rudy Gobert to Minnesota in exchange for picks and players. As the news broke, the NBA community is in shock as not many saw the move as a possibility.
Since the Utah Jazz's first-round elimination in the playoffs, reports have suggested that Donovan Mitchell and Gobert are not on the same page. While a trade was expected, one to Minnesota is undoubtedly a big shocker.
Gobert has been a significant part of the Jazz, helping them protect their basket and clean the glass. However, his offensive contributions have been criticized.
Twitter has been buzzing ever since ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported the deal. Fans had different views, with many shocked more than anything else.
Some are thrilled with the acquisition, comparing the Karl-Anthony Towns-Gobert duo to Anthony Davis and DeMarcus Cousins of the New Orleans Pelicans. Others think Gobert is "trash."
Sports commentator Skip Bayless believes Gobert is not dependable in crunch time.
Mitchell has also been blamed for the move as one fan thinks his fingerprints are all over the trade. Some have gone as far as anticipating a Mitchell trade next.
Some will take the opportunity to troll players. Patrick Beverly is on the receiving end this time after his dramatic celebration last season.
The All-Defensive player jumped on the scorers' table and threw his jersey into the crowd after the Timberwolves sealed a spot in the 2022 playoffs. The guard got emotional and cried after they defeated the LA Clippers to clinch the seventh seed in the West.
But he was included in the package that brought Gobert to Minnesota. Although Pat Bev was credited for the TWolves' change in mentality, he was expendable in the end.
Players have also reacted to the news. Kyle Kuzma believes the Jazz are looking to rebuild, while Larry Nance Jr. is surprised the T'Wolves gave up five players and four picks for Gobert.
Can the Minnesota Timberwolves make a deep run in the 2023 playoffs with Rudy Gobert?
The trade for Rudy Gobert is meant to improve the Timberwolves' chances of making a deep run in the playoffs. Although the Jazz have failed to make it past the conference semifinals in their nine seasons with Gobert, his experience will help. Coupled with that, the T'Wolves will be looking to take advantage of his elite shot-blocking ability.
Pairing Gobert and KAT will provide an extra layer of protection in the lane. It is safe to assume there will be no easy bucket against the Wolves with both players on the floor.
Since the 2003-04 season, Minnesota has only made the playoffs twice and has not gone past the first round. While a championship might still be far-fetched, their ceiling could be a Western Conference final appearance.