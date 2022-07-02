Create
“What the f**k”, “This has got Mitchell all over it”, “Pat Bev’s gotta retire from tweeting” - Fans in shock as the Minnesota Timberwolves give away a bunch of first-round picks and players to the Utah Jazz for 3x All-Star

Karl-Anthony Towns of the Minnesota Timberwolves comes onto the floor.
Charles Eluemuno
Charles Eluemuno
ANALYST
Modified Jul 02, 2022 04:00 AM IST

The Utah Jazz and Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday agreed on a deal to send Rudy Gobert to Minnesota in exchange for picks and players. As the news broke, the NBA community is in shock as not many saw the move as a possibility.

Utah is trading Rudy Gobert to Minnesota, sources tell ESPN.

Since the Utah Jazz's first-round elimination in the playoffs, reports have suggested that Donovan Mitchell and Gobert are not on the same page. While a trade was expected, one to Minnesota is undoubtedly a big shocker.

Gobert has been a significant part of the Jazz, helping them protect their basket and clean the glass. However, his offensive contributions have been criticized.

Twitter has been buzzing ever since ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported the deal. Fans had different views, with many shocked more than anything else.

@wojespn what the fuck ?
I don't know if it is a sign, but right as the Gobert tweet dropped, the skies opened up here and it looks like the apocalypse outside right now.
@wojespn LET THE CHAOS ENSUE https://t.co/QDhYxeD9NV
@wojespn He is him https://t.co/xmeQpM5L0b
@wojespn Now we know what Utah is up to
Karl-Anthony TownsAnthony EdwardsRudy GobertD'Angelo Russell+ moreMinnesota is for real. 🔥🐺
If Gobert is worth five firsts, imagine what the Nets can command for Durant, if they go that route. twitter.com/wojespn/status…
@wojespn What is going on in Utah?!? https://t.co/X04ZMl3fpj
you remember how you’d used to have to quit your 2K franchise 5 years in because a bunch of players changed teams and all the rosters stopped making sense?that’s just…the actual NBA now
@wojespn I guess we figured out what was happening in Utah. twitter.com/letitflytom/st…
Four firsts for GOBERT? KD going for a decades worth
The Jazz are about to get exposed and realize how good/important Rudy Gobert was.
this won't be awkward at all https://t.co/gmxpW4FxeD
@wojespn Utah is about to hit the Wemby Sweepstakes.

Some are thrilled with the acquisition, comparing the Karl-Anthony Towns-Gobert duo to Anthony Davis and DeMarcus Cousins of the New Orleans Pelicans. Others think Gobert is "trash."

Sports commentator Skip Bayless believes Gobert is not dependable in crunch time.

When it matters, Rudy Gobert will always leave you disappointed.
@wojespn HES TRASH😭
@wojespn KAT x RUDY https://t.co/358lFswce5
You’ll need to beat the Timberwolves with jump shots now. KAT and Rudy on that block is the closest we’ve seen to what AD and Boogie had going in NOLA a few years ago. https://t.co/9wfqXizQ55

Mitchell has also been blamed for the move as one fan thinks his fingerprints are all over the trade. Some have gone as far as anticipating a Mitchell trade next.

@wojespn This has got Mitchell all over it..
“Donovan Mitchell, white courtesy phone. Mr. Donovan Mitchell….”
“Retool around Donovan” likely means, “The All Star Game is in Salt Lake and we’d like to have a player in the game, so we are gonna try to keep him for a few more months, but maybe not!” twitter.com/wojespn/status…
Donovan Mitchell next? twitter.com/wojespn/status…
Is a Donovan Mitchell trade next....
No one loves to tear it down and start over more than Danny Ainge does.

Some will take the opportunity to troll players. Patrick Beverly is on the receiving end this time after his dramatic celebration last season.

The All-Defensive player jumped on the scorers' table and threw his jersey into the crowd after the Timberwolves sealed a spot in the 2022 playoffs. The guard got emotional and cried after they defeated the LA Clippers to clinch the seventh seed in the West.

But he was included in the package that brought Gobert to Minnesota. Although Pat Bev was credited for the TWolves' change in mentality, he was expendable in the end.

Pat Bev’s gotta retire from tweeting 😂😂😂 https://t.co/iQOawruNkI
Pat Bev did all this just to get traded for Rudy Gobert 😭😭 https://t.co/oBTL3BhXfM

Players have also reacted to the news. Kyle Kuzma believes the Jazz are looking to rebuild, while Larry Nance Jr. is surprised the T'Wolves gave up five players and four picks for Gobert.

Well damn Rudy.... 😳
5 players and 4 picks…. 🤯
Utah rebuild

Can the Minnesota Timberwolves make a deep run in the 2023 playoffs with Rudy Gobert?

Karl-Anthony Towns of the Minnesota Timberwolves drives against Rudy Gobert.
The trade for Rudy Gobert is meant to improve the Timberwolves' chances of making a deep run in the playoffs. Although the Jazz have failed to make it past the conference semifinals in their nine seasons with Gobert, his experience will help. Coupled with that, the T'Wolves will be looking to take advantage of his elite shot-blocking ability.

Pairing Gobert and KAT will provide an extra layer of protection in the lane. It is safe to assume there will be no easy bucket against the Wolves with both players on the floor.

Since the 2003-04 season, Minnesota has only made the playoffs twice and has not gone past the first round. While a championship might still be far-fetched, their ceiling could be a Western Conference final appearance.

