“What the f**k”, “This has got Mitchell all over it”, “Pat Bev’s gotta retire from tweeting” - Fans in shock as the Minnesota Timberwolves give away a bunch of first-round picks and players to the Utah Jazz for 3x All-Star

The Utah Jazz and Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday agreed on a deal to send Rudy Gobert to Minnesota in exchange for picks and players. As the news broke, the NBA community is in shock as not many saw the move as a possibility.

Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn Utah is trading Rudy Gobert to Minnesota, sources tell ESPN. Utah is trading Rudy Gobert to Minnesota, sources tell ESPN.

Since the Utah Jazz's first-round elimination in the playoffs, reports have suggested that Donovan Mitchell and Gobert are not on the same page. While a trade was expected, one to Minnesota is undoubtedly a big shocker.

Gobert has been a significant part of the Jazz, helping them protect their basket and clean the glass. However, his offensive contributions have been criticized.

Twitter has been buzzing ever since ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported the deal. Fans had different views, with many shocked more than anything else.

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA I don't know if it is a sign, but right as the Gobert tweet dropped, the skies opened up here and it looks like the apocalypse outside right now. I don't know if it is a sign, but right as the Gobert tweet dropped, the skies opened up here and it looks like the apocalypse outside right now.

Hoop Central @TheHoopCentral

Anthony Edwards

Rudy Gobert

D'Angelo Russell

+ more



Minnesota is for real. Karl-Anthony TownsAnthony EdwardsRudy GobertD'Angelo Russell+ moreMinnesota is for real. Karl-Anthony TownsAnthony EdwardsRudy GobertD'Angelo Russell+ moreMinnesota is for real. 🔥🐺

Chris Milholen @CMilholenSB Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn The Jazz are landing four Minnesota first-round picks and 2022 first-round pick Walker Kessler in the deal for Rudy Gobert, source tells ESPN. The Jazz are landing four Minnesota first-round picks and 2022 first-round pick Walker Kessler in the deal for Rudy Gobert, source tells ESPN. If Gobert is worth five firsts, imagine what the Nets can command for Durant, if they go that route. twitter.com/wojespn/status… If Gobert is worth five firsts, imagine what the Nets can command for Durant, if they go that route. twitter.com/wojespn/status…

Tyler Conway @jtylerconway you remember how you’d used to have to quit your 2K franchise 5 years in because a bunch of players changed teams and all the rosters stopped making sense?



that’s just…the actual NBA now you remember how you’d used to have to quit your 2K franchise 5 years in because a bunch of players changed teams and all the rosters stopped making sense?that’s just…the actual NBA now

George🇬🇷 @g_martin21 Four firsts for GOBERT? KD going for a decades worth Four firsts for GOBERT? KD going for a decades worth

Tomer Azarly @TomerAzarly The Jazz are about to get exposed and realize how good/important Rudy Gobert was. The Jazz are about to get exposed and realize how good/important Rudy Gobert was.

ClutchFans @clutchfans @wojespn Utah is about to hit the Wemby Sweepstakes. @wojespn Utah is about to hit the Wemby Sweepstakes.

Some are thrilled with the acquisition, comparing the Karl-Anthony Towns-Gobert duo to Anthony Davis and DeMarcus Cousins of the New Orleans Pelicans. Others think Gobert is "trash."

Sports commentator Skip Bayless believes Gobert is not dependable in crunch time.

Skip Bayless @RealSkipBayless When it matters, Rudy Gobert will always leave you disappointed. When it matters, Rudy Gobert will always leave you disappointed.

Ball Don't Stop @balldontstop You’ll need to beat the Timberwolves with jump shots now. KAT and Rudy on that block is the closest we’ve seen to what AD and Boogie had going in NOLA a few years ago. You’ll need to beat the Timberwolves with jump shots now. KAT and Rudy on that block is the closest we’ve seen to what AD and Boogie had going in NOLA a few years ago. https://t.co/9wfqXizQ55

Mitchell has also been blamed for the move as one fan thinks his fingerprints are all over the trade. Some have gone as far as anticipating a Mitchell trade next.

Faysal @elfayz_ @wojespn This has got Mitchell all over it.. @wojespn This has got Mitchell all over it..

David Aldridge @davidaldridgedc “Donovan Mitchell, white courtesy phone. Mr. Donovan Mitchell….” “Donovan Mitchell, white courtesy phone. Mr. Donovan Mitchell….”

nick wright @getnickwright Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn The Jazz gathered six first-round picks in the past 24 hours, including 7-footer Walker Kessler, the 22nd overall pick in the 2022 Draft. The Jazz plan to retool the roster around All-Star G Donovan Mitchell. The Jazz gathered six first-round picks in the past 24 hours, including 7-footer Walker Kessler, the 22nd overall pick in the 2022 Draft. The Jazz plan to retool the roster around All-Star G Donovan Mitchell. “Retool around Donovan” likely means, “The All Star Game is in Salt Lake and we’d like to have a player in the game, so we are gonna try to keep him for a few more months, but maybe not!” twitter.com/wojespn/status… “Retool around Donovan” likely means, “The All Star Game is in Salt Lake and we’d like to have a player in the game, so we are gonna try to keep him for a few more months, but maybe not!” twitter.com/wojespn/status…

Trevor Lane @Trevor_Lane Is a Donovan Mitchell trade next.... Is a Donovan Mitchell trade next....

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA No one loves to tear it down and start over more than Danny Ainge does. No one loves to tear it down and start over more than Danny Ainge does.

Some will take the opportunity to troll players. Patrick Beverly is on the receiving end this time after his dramatic celebration last season.

The All-Defensive player jumped on the scorers' table and threw his jersey into the crowd after the Timberwolves sealed a spot in the 2022 playoffs. The guard got emotional and cried after they defeated the LA Clippers to clinch the seventh seed in the West.

But he was included in the package that brought Gobert to Minnesota. Although Pat Bev was credited for the TWolves' change in mentality, he was expendable in the end.

Markelle 🇭🇹 @IcyLindorSznn Pat Bev did all this just to get traded for Rudy Gobert Pat Bev did all this just to get traded for Rudy Gobert 😭😭 https://t.co/oBTL3BhXfM

Players have also reacted to the news. Kyle Kuzma believes the Jazz are looking to rebuild, while Larry Nance Jr. is surprised the T'Wolves gave up five players and four picks for Gobert.

Larry Nance Jr @Larrydn22 5 players and 4 picks…. 🤯 5 players and 4 picks…. 🤯

kuz @kylekuzma Utah rebuild Utah rebuild

Can the Minnesota Timberwolves make a deep run in the 2023 playoffs with Rudy Gobert?

Karl-Anthony Towns of the Minnesota Timberwolves drives against Rudy Gobert.

The trade for Rudy Gobert is meant to improve the Timberwolves' chances of making a deep run in the playoffs. Although the Jazz have failed to make it past the conference semifinals in their nine seasons with Gobert, his experience will help. Coupled with that, the T'Wolves will be looking to take advantage of his elite shot-blocking ability.

Pairing Gobert and KAT will provide an extra layer of protection in the lane. It is safe to assume there will be no easy bucket against the Wolves with both players on the floor.

Since the 2003-04 season, Minnesota has only made the playoffs twice and has not gone past the first round. While a championship might still be far-fetched, their ceiling could be a Western Conference final appearance.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far