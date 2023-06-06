What are Gabe Vincent's contract details with Heat? Salary, duration & more

Being one of the Miami Heat's most reliable players in the postseason, Gabe Vincent's contract could see an increase in salary when the offseason begins. He has provided excellent scoring outings for the team, especially whenever the offense goes stagnant.

Gabe Vincent signed a two-year contract worth $3,484,855 on August 6, 2021, with the Miami Heat. His contract has an annual average salary of $1,742,428.

Vincent's contract makes him eligible to become an unrestricted free agent in the 2023 offseason and hit the free agency market. During the 2021-22 season, his contract had a guaranteed salary of $1,669,178. He averaged 8.7 points (41.7% shooting, including 36.8% from 3-point range). In the playoffs, he had 8.0 ppg (38.2% shooting, including 30.9% from 3-point range).

In the 2022-23 season, Vincent had a guaranteed salary of $1,815,677. He averaged 9.4 ppg (40.2% shooting, including 33.4% from 3-point range).

Amongst teammates on the Miami Heat team, Gabe Vincent's contract is the 11th-highest contract on the roster. The Heat have nine undrafted players on their roster: Gabe Vincent, Max Strus, Caleb Martin, Duncan Robinson, Udonis Haslem, Haywood Highsmith and Omer Yurtseven.

Gabe Vincent's postseason outings could result in an extension of his contract

Outside of Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo, the Miami Heat need consistent quality contributions from Gabe Vincent in order to continue their level of success in the playoffs.

In the Heat's postseason run, Vincent averaged 13.9 ppg (42.9% shooting, including 41.3% from 3-point range). His performance could lead to a contract extension and an increase in his guaranteed money.

With the nine undrafted players on the Miami Heat showing up in the playoffs, they have been a huge factor in Miami evening the series at 1-1. It shows the kind of determination players like Gabe Vincent have and how they remain unfazed in the toughest of situations under the utmost pressure.

