What did Glen Davis do? Details of former NBA champion involved in multiple frauds explored

Former NBA player Glen Davis was found guilty of multiple charges, including "health care fraud, wire fraud and conspiracies to commit false statements." As per federal prosecutors, Davis was part of a group of former players that schemed on the league's health care plans.

Damian Williams, a U.S. attorney, released a statement regarding the cases that involved Davis:

"Moments ago, a Manhattan jury convicted former NBA players Ronald Glen Davis and William Bynum of a criminal scheme to defraud the NBA Players' Health and Benefit Welfare Plan.

"While many of the more than 20 defendants convicted in this case were well-known NBA stars, their conduct was otherwise a typical fraudulent scheme designed to defraud the NBA's health care plan and net the defendants over $5 million in illicit profits.

"Today's conviction exemplifies that despite notoriety or success in sports or any other field, no one is exempt from criminal charges if they engage in fraud."

The case dates back to October 2021, when it was found out that 19 former NBA players were involved in the scheme to defraud the league. According to sources, the group started their racket in 2017, lasting three years before the COVID-19 pandemic affected everyone worldwide.

Per the charges, the players submitted fake reimbursements for health and medical claims for cases that did not occur. Most of the players involved received a kickback, which totaled $230,000.

Glen "Big Baby" Davis started his career in 2007 with the Boston Celtics. He won the championship with the team in 2008 and was signed and traded to the Orlando Magic in 2011. Davis played with the Magic for two and a half seasons before getting traded to the LA Clippers. The 6-foot-9 big man played in Los Angeles until the 2014-15 season.

Who are the other players involved in the healthcare case with Glen Davis?

Glen Davis wasn't the only player involved in the case. It was reported that former Houston Rocket Terrence Williams was the orchestrator of the whole scheme. The list of the players involved in the case is as follows:

Alan Anderson, Tony Allen, Shannon Brown, Will Bynum, Christopher Douglas-Roberts, Melvin Ely, Jamario Moon, Darius Miles, Milton Palacio, Ruben Patterson, Eddie Robinson, Greg Smith, Sebastian Telfair, CJ Watson, Antoine Wright, Tony Wroten and Keyon Dooling.

Williams, the ringleader of the entire operation, was sentenced to ten years in prison. The court also told him to pay "$2.5 million in restitution to the NBA Players' Health and Welfare Benefit Plan and forfeit $653,673, in accordance with his plea agreement."

