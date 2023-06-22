What is a good defensive rating in the NBA? Taking a closer look

When winning NBA games, the team who has the highest points when the final buzzer sounds is the one who comes out on top. However, the significance of defense in the sport often goes unnoticed, particularly among casual basketball fans. As the saying goes, strong defense translates into exceptional offense, and this holds true.

Efficient defensive stops offer teams increased opportunities to force turnovers, leading to potential fast break opportunities for easy dunks or layups. If not a fast break, the defensive team at least gains an additional possession to score. Yet, in order to consistently produce a multitude of defensive stops, a team must possess a solid defensive rating.

It is important to remember that in terms of defensive rating, a lower value is preferable. This metric typically quantifies the number of points a team allows per 100 possessions. A robust defense gives up fewer points in comparison to a weaker defense.

Who had the best defensive rating in the NBA for the 2022-23 season?

NBA Finals - Giannis Antetokounmpo blocks Deandre Ayton

Jaren Jackson Jr. had the lowest defensive rating in the 2022-23 NBA season with 105.3 DRTG. Throughout the season, Jackson Jr. has consistently demonstrated his defensive prowess, elevating his game to new heights. Standing tall at 6 feet 10 inches, his imposing presence and remarkable athleticism make him a formidable opponent in the paint.

Jackson Jr.'s ability to protect the rim, contest shots, and alter opponents' attempts has been a game-changer for the Memphis Grizzlies. One aspect that sets him apart from his peers is his shot-blocking ability. He led the NBA in blocks per game with 3.0 bpg.

With his impressive wingspan and impeccable timing, he has become a force to be reckoned with near the basket. Jackson Jr.'s shot-blocking skills not only disrupt opponents' offensive plays but also serve as a source of motivation for his teammates, fostering a defensive culture within the Grizzlies organization.

Jaren Jackson Jr.'s selection as the 2023 NBA Defensive Player of the Year stems from his versatility as a defender. He possesses the agility and quickness to guard multiple positions, making him an asset in defending both guards and big men.

His tenacity and high basketball IQ enable him to anticipate plays, jump passing lanes, and generate steals, further adding to his defensive impact. Jackson Jr. definitely deserved to win the DPOY award this season.

