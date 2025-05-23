"What are you hacks gonna do when LeBron James leaves?": Jamie Foxx hits nail on Stephen A. Smith’s head for his 'clickbait' take

The GOAT debate has featured superstars LeBron James and Michael Jordan numerous times. However, only the two are almost always mentioned in the conversation. On Friday, ESPN's Stephen A. Smith responded to Jordan's longtime agent, David Falk.

Falk weighed in on the GOAT discussion on Tuesday at the Sports Business Journal 4SE conference. He said he likes James but criticized how he formed his squads by teaming up with All-Stars. The sports agent said Jordan would've had 15 championships if he had done the same thing.

This led Smith to respond to Falk on "First Take." Per the longtime expert, the GOAT debate's negativity usually comes from James and his side.

While the talk about King James and Jordan continued, actor Jamie Foxx commented on Instagram, criticizing ESPN's focus. The Django Unchained actor brought up the NBA playoffs and that ESPN isn't focusing on that. Instead, it chose to have a debate about James and Jordan.

"Aren’t there some NBA playoffs going on right now? Why the hell are we talking about LeBron James and you wonder why the game is not growing… what are you hacks gonna do when LeBron James leaves? Move on," Foxx commented.

He defended LeBron James against the criticism from Stephen A. Smith and David Falk. The actor did not hold back and called ESPN out for using the LA Lakers star as clickbait.

"All you guys do is dog him out all day… the NBA used to be fun… now it’s Clickbait…"

King James has always been involved in the GOAT debate. However, he's kept silent about the topic. His fans, like Foxx, have consistently defended him from those who have criticized him.

Jamie Foxx has defended LeBron James before

Jamie Foxx has defended LeBron James in the past. In March, he went on a rant on Instagram that criticized the four-time champion. He also accused the IG account of using the clickbait approach by mentioning James' name.

He commented on the post and said the fans are ungrateful. He mentioned that the Lakers's star had 40,000 points, but fans still discredit his achievements.

"You have to mention LeBron James name in order to get clicks," Foxx commented.

King James has achieved impossible things in the NBA. However, that still isn't enough for others to stop them from their criticism.

