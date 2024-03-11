What happened to Alperen Sengun? Latest injury update as MIPOY candidate leaves game in wheelchair (March 10) 

Alperen Sengun exited Sunday's Houston Rockets-Sacramento Kings game with a leg injury. He was wheeled off after a scary landing, which had him clutching his right knee. Sengun went up for the block attempt on Domantas Sabonis, with the Rockets up eight and 39 seconds left.

However, Sengun landed on his right knee and may have hyperextended it. He couldn't walk out of the building and had to be wheeled out. Here's the video of the Rockets big man's injury:

Here's a video of Sengun exiting the game in a wheelchair:

Sengun was having a monster third NBA season. In 62 games, he averaged 21.2 points, 9.4 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 1.2 steals. Sengun shot 53.7%. He emerged as one of the favorites to win the Most Improved Player award behind his solid play.

Alperen Sengun's injury is a tough blow for Houston, who is hoping to get back to the postseason. The Rockets are 29-35, five games from 10th. It's a long shot, but with four wins in the past five games, Houston has its hopes up.

Sengun's injury could be difficult to overcome, considering he's arguably been their best player this season. He's been the unlikely hero ahead of former lottery picks like Jalen Green and Jabari Smith Jr., inspiring the Rockets' significantly improved win total.

Alperen Sengun injury update: Doctor explains possible extent of potential ailment

Alperen Sengun's awkward landing and exit on the wheelchair has fans worried about his situation. Dr. Jesse Morse, a sports and family medicine physician, gave insights into the potential injury Sengun sustained. Morse said Sengun appeared to have hyperextended his knee.

He may have hyperextended it 'more than normal' after a defender bumped his quad into Sengun's knee, which caused it. Sengun could miss up to a couple of weeks of action with a knee sprain and hyperextension with a bone bruise, without ligament or meniscus damage.

The other possibility is that Sengun has sprained his MCL. The last is an ACL tear. Dr. Morse has ruled out this season-ending possibility based on the degree of the hyperextension.

Alperen Sengun to get MRIs done on knee and ankle

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Sengun will get MRIs done on his right knee and ankle on Monday. He seems to have taken a blow on both parts of his leg amid his brutal injury.

Sengun will likely miss a couple of weeks at least and potentially the rest of the season with only 18 games left.