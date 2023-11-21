What happened between Andre Iguodala and Aerial Powers? Revisiting infamous Twitter beef from 2020

Retired NBA star Andre Iguodala wanted to compliment Aerial Powers, who was then playing for the WNBA’s Washington Mystics. In one of Powers’ games in 2020 against the Connecticut Sun, she scored a career-high 27 points. The combo guard made 10-14 of her shots, including 4-6 from behind the arc. Powers’ deep three with 3:16 left in the fourth quarter of the said game gave the Mystics a 91-80 lead.

Expand Tweet

The WNBA star’s prolific game earned praise from the then-three-time NBA champ. He tweeted his appreciation:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“Number 23 from the mystics is nice!!!”

Expand Tweet

Finding out who was wearing No. 23 for the Washington Mystics should not have been too difficult for Andre Iguodala. He could simply use any of the search engines he has access to and get that information. Many on Twitter, including Powers herself, didn’t appreciate the laziness or disrespect.

Aerial Powers replied to the said tweet:

“Put some respect on my name or keep this tweet to yourself!!!”

Expand Tweet

“Iggy” probably didn’t expect her response or the backlash from his post. Many ripped him on social media for failing to get Powers’ name. The former Golden State Warriors superstar didn’t back down and fired back:

“…no manners”

Expand Tweet

The exchange quickly became viral and created a storm on social media. Perhaps the back-and-forth was blown out of proportion. Andre Iguodala’s intention has to be appreciated. Failing to get Aerial Powers’ name and then refusing to apologize for it just rubbed people the wrong way.

Aerial Powers is now with the Minnesota Lynx while Andre Iguodala recently retired from the NBA

Three years have passed since the Andre Iguodala viral exchange with Aerial Powers happened. A lot has changed in both players’ respective basketball careers.

Last year, Steph Curry’s longtime teammate retired from the NBA after 19 seasons. He won four championships, all with the Golden State Warriors. “Iggy” also had stints with the Philadelphia 76ers, Denver Nuggets and the Miami Heat. It was during his time in South Beach that the verbal sparring with Powers happened.

Aerial Powers, meanwhile, is still in the WNBA. After her stint with the Washington Mystics, she signed a three-year contract with the Minnesota Lynx. Powers will become an unrestricted free agent after the 2024 season if she and the Lynx can’t agree to an extension.

Expand Tweet

Last season in Minnesota was the worst in Powers’ nine-year WNBA career. She averaged just 5.2 points per game after norming 14.4 PPG the previous season. Another such type of performance next season might mean the Lynx will move on from her.