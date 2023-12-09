What happened to Anthony Edwards? Latest injury update for Timberwolves star as he exits game vs Grizzlies (Dec. 8)

Anthony Edwards exited the game against the Memphis Grizzlies because of the nagging hip injury that sidelined him for two of the team's last three outings. Edwards played only four minutes in the game. He won't return. The Timberwolves started former Lakers forward Troy Brown Jr. in the second half.

Edwards seemingly looked bothered by his injured hip minutes into the game. It's unclear as to how he aggravated the injury. He wasn't on the team's injury report leading up to this contest. The All-Star forward could be questionable for the T'Wolves' next game against the New Orleans Pelicans on Monday.

Minnesota is comfortably leading against the struggling Grizzlies. It is up 18 points with four minutes left in the third quarter. Edwards' absence hasn't impacted the team much, as the Timberwolves have won both games without him in the lineup.

They are likely to record their third despite Edwards playing just four minutes. The Timberwolves have gotten excellent contributions from Troy Brown Jr. as he scored 13 points in 20 minutes already. Meanwhile, Karl-Anthony Towns has 17 and Shake Milton is up to 10 points in 10 minutes.

Timberwolves should have given Anthony Edwards an extended break

Anthony Edwards seems to have rushed his return. The All-Star forward took a hard fall on the floor during the Minnesota Timberwolves' 106-103 win over the OKC Thunder on Nov. 28, which led to his hip injury. He missed two games, but that doesn't seem to be enough of a recovery timeline, as Edwards has aggravated the issue again.

He looked in pain during his return in the Timberwolves previous outing, too. However, Edwards finished the game, playing a team-high 37 minutes. Minnesota has a league-best 16-4 record, so they are in a comfortable position to take precautionary measures regarding Edwards' injury.

It shouldn't be an issue if they opt to rest him. They have been solid in his absence behind Rudy Gobert's dominant two-way display, Karl-Anthony Towns' scoring and high-quality production from Mike Conley Jr. and others.

Their defense has been their calling card, contributing to their success. The Timberwolves continue to have a solid impact without Anthony Edward in that aspect, so they should ideally rest him for the next couple of games.