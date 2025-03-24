What happened to Chet Holmgren? Latest injury update on OKC Thunder star as he misses game against Clippers (Mar. 23)

The OKC Thunder faced the LA Clippers at the Intuit Dome on Sunday without their second-best player, Chet Holmgren. The 7-foot-1 center was sidelined due to a hip strain and was downgraded to "out" ahead of tip-off after initially being listed as "questionable" on the team's injury report.

Holmgren last played on March 21 against the Charlotte Hornets, where he logged 28 minutes, scoring 14 points on 6 of 12 shooting from the field, including 1 of 2 from beyond the arc. He also contributed five rebounds, one assist, one steal and three blocks.

In Chet Holmgren's absence, the Thunder started with a lineup featuring Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Alex Caruso, Cason Wallace, Luguentz Dort and Isaiah Hartenstein.

Both teams entered Sunday’s game on five-game win streaks, with OKC boasting the best record in the league and the Clippers ranked seventh in the Western Conference.

