What happened to Chris Paul? Closer look as Warriors guard gets ruled out vs Kings midgame

Chris Paul was ruled out midgame from the Golden State Warriors 2023-24 NBA In-Season Tournament matchup against the Sacramento Kings at the Golden 1 Center on Tuesday. The veteran guard headed to the locker room during the course of the game, and it was later reported he was out for the remainder of the game with lower leg soreness. Paul had played only five minutes in the contest and had dropped up 3 points.

According to reports, the 38-year-old was dealing with soreness in his left leg, and after the injury, he was scrubbed from the rest of the game.

Paul entered the contest against the Kings averaging 9.3 points, 3.8 rebounds, 7.7 assists, and 1.5 steals per game, while shooting 39.7% from the field and 32.3% from the three-point range in 17 games.

The Warriors also look to desperately notch up a win. They are 8-9 in their first 17 games and are placed tenth seed in the West.

How has adding Chris Paul helped the Golden State Warriors?

The Golden State Warriors have relied heavily on Chris Paul to lead the second unit, and as the team's sixth man, the load on Stephen Curry to score consistently has reduced. According to ESPN, Golden State is now outscoring their opponents by 4.5 points for every 100 possessions when Paul is on the floor.

Earlier, Curry was lavish in his praise of Paul for his "commitment" and "flexibility" — something he has been doing since the start of the season.

"Guys are accepting different roles, and that starts with CP, obviously, and his flexibility to come off of the bench. It's a huge sign of just a commitment to winning. It's very reminiscent of what Andre [Iguodala] did years back."

The severity of Chris Paul's injury is yet to be ascertained. With the game heading into the fourth quarter at the time of writing, the Warriors are looking towards pocketing a win. As for the condition of the veteran guard, expect more details to trickle in after the matchup.

Up next, the Warriors play the LA Clippers in a two-game series, followed by a contest against the scorching Phoenix Suns.