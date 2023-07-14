What happened to Danielle Ballard? All you need to know about the former LSU Star

Former Louisiana State Fighting Tigers star Danielle Ballard died after being involved in a car accident at around 1:30 AM in her hometown of Memphis, Tennessee. She was reportedly crossing an intersection when she was struck by a car.

Ballard was in critical condition after the hit and was brought to the Regional One Hospital by a rescue team. The hospital announced later that she passed away. She was only 29 years old.

The driver of the aforementioned vehicle stayed while the rescue was ongoing while the Memphis Police Department started its investigation. MPD hasn’t announced a criminal charge at the moment.

Ballard’s alma mater promptly posted this on Twitter after she was announced dead:

“LSU mourns the loss of Danielle Ballard”

The university also released a statement:

“We are deeply saddened by the passing of Danielle. She meant a great deal to our program and was such a big part of our women's basketball family. It's difficult to understand why this happened to someone who was so full of life and had so much promise. Our thoughts and prayers are with her family and friends.”

Danielle Ballard played three seasons for LSU. She played 81 games for the Fighting Tigers and averaged 12.1 points, 7.2 rebounds, 3.1 steals and 2.9 assists per game.

The hard-nosed combo guard made it to the All-SEC first-team selection in his last year as a junior at LSU. She was named the school’s MVP. In 2014, the sophomore led the team to the Sweet 16, where she averaged 23.3 PPG and 12.3 RPG.

Danielle Ballard did not return for his final year at LSU

Ballard did not return for her senior year at LSU.

After a spectacular junior campaign where she was named LSU’s MVP, Danielle Ballard announced that she won’t return for her senior year. The decision was somewhat of a surprise but wasn’t shocking.

Ballard was suspended in the first 14 games of the 2014-15 season for reportedly violating team rules. LSU coach Nikki Caldwell refused to give details about the incident. Caldwell initially suspended her indefinitely.

Despite the late start, Ballard had her best performance for the Fighting Tigers in her junior year.

