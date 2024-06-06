What happened to Delonte West? Closer look as latest reports of arrest emerge

Since his NBA career came to a close, Delonte West has gone through his fair share of struggles. Reports surfaced early Thursday morning that the longtime guard was arrested in Virginia.

According to reports, West received a warrant from local law enforcement for violating his conditions of release. On top of this, police charged him with resisting arrest.

This now marks the third time that West has been arrested following the end of his playing career. Prior to Thursday, he was detained in 2022 for charges that include vehicle trespassing, running away from law enforcement, and public intoxication.

Before his ongoing off-court issues, West enjoyed a nearly decade-long career in the NBA. His journey began in 2004 when he was drafted 24th overall by the Boston Celtics.

During his career, West suited up for the Celtics, Seattle SuperSonics, and played alongside LeBron James on the Cleveland Cavaliers briefly. His final run in the league came in 2012, appearing in 44 games for the Dallas Mavericks.

West played in a total of 432 games across eight seasons and averaged 9.7 points, 2.9 rebounds and 3.6 assists.

NBA owner has tried to help Delonte West get his life back on track

As Delonte West went through his struggles, some members of the NBA family have tried to help him get back on his feet. Among the most notable to do so is Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban.

Cuban likely felt a bond to West as his career ended in Dallas. He first linked up with the former player in 2020 after a concerning video of him went viral. Cuban tried on numerous occasions to get West in rehab, but it doesn't seem to have been met with positive results. During an interview with TMZ last year, the Mavs owner shared his thoughts on the situation.

"It's a struggle for him. Addiction is awful," Cuban said. "Mental illness is awful. He's at the point in his life where he's got to want to be helped."

Not long after this interview, Cuban gave a rather upsetting update regarding him and Delonte West. After many failed efforts, he touched on how he can no longer aid him in his quest to overcome addiction.

Seeing that he's still getting in trouble with the law, it's clear West is struggling to get a grip on his life. Only time will tell if he's able to get the proper treatment he needs before getting caught up in another scandal.