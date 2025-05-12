What happened to Donovan Mitchell? Massive injury concern adds to Cavaliers’ misery in Game 4 humiliation

Donovan Mitchell sat out the entire second half of Game 4 against the Indiana Pacers on Sunday, raising major concerns among Cavaliers fans. Cleveland was overwhelmed in the first half, as Tyrese Haliburton and the Pacers stormed into halftime with a dominant 80-39 lead.

What shocked fans even more was Mitchell’s absence from both the court and the bench after the break. The star guard didn't return for the second half, with Ty Jerome starting in his place. Although Mitchell was seen getting shots up during halftime, he appeared to be in visible discomfort and eventually headed back to the locker room.

The Cavaliers later announced that Donovan Mitchell was dealing with a left ankle injury and listed him as doubtful to return. In 20 first-half minutes, he recorded 12 points, one rebound, one steal and one block, shooting just 3-of-11 from the field, including 1-of-5 from 3-point range.

