What happened between Draymond Green and Connor McGregor? Revisiting their beef from 6 years ago

Draymond Green has been one of the toughest players in the modern era of the NBA. He doesn't back down from any challenge, whether this is on the court or off it. Similarly, Conor McGregor, one of the best UFC fighters of all-time, doesn't hold back when it comes to a challenge either.

Back in 2017, McGregor and Green engaged in a social media beef heading into the former's boxing match with the legendary Floyd Mayweather.

The reason was a photo posted by McGregor where he wears a No.23 jersey of the Golden State Warriors. Green didn't like this and told the UFC legend to take the jersey off as he and his teammates supported Mayweather.

"We rocking with Floyd bro not you…take that off bruh," Draymond Green, who also wears No.23 for Golden State, said.

To this, Conor McGregor replied:

"That's C.J Watson mate. I don't know who the f**k you are. No disrespect tho kid, keep hustling and stay in school. Now ask yourself why I'm rocking C.J. when I don't know or give a f**k about basketball. I dribble heads off the floor. Not a ball. This is no game here kid"

But, the beef didn't end there, as Draymond Green responded again and mocked Conor McGregor for his loss to Nate Diaz.

"That number won't be worn again when I'm finished with it clown! Gold medalist, NBA champ, All-Star, DPOY etc!!! Hahahaha stop it boy! Nate Diaz whooped you in your ring! Money May about to destroy you!!! Take that Warrior jersey off bruh, you're an incredible internet troll we don't rock with you!!! Go train bum!" Green wrote, via Fadeaway World.

Why did Draymond Green and Conor McGregor start the beef?

It is unclear what led Draymond Green to engage into a social media beef with Conor McGregor. It could be because Green supported Mayweather and wanted him to defeat the Irish fighter.

Another explanation could be the trash-talking between McGregor and Mayweather, heading into the fight.

Even though this is common stuff in an attempt to build up a fight, things went extreme between the two. McGregor even mentioned C.J Watson, who spent a couple of years with the Warriors (2008-2010) and reportedly was in a relationship with Mayweather's ex-girlfriend Joshie Harris:

"Back in January, back when the fight still seemed improbable, McGregor took aim at his opponent's ugly domestic violence record. Mayweather spent time in prison for battering Josie Harris, mother to three of his children, in September 2010," Martin Rogers of USA Today wrote, via Bleacher Report.

"Having split with Harris, she says he entered her home in the middle of the night and was infuriated to find messages from NBA player C.J. Watson on her phone. Mayweather's son, Koraun, then 10, told the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department that he had seen his father on top of Harris—hitting and kicking her," Rogers added.

This could explain why Draymond Green called out Conor McGregor and started the beef, as he might not like what the UFC fighter said to provoke his opponent.

Mayweather eventually prevailed over McGregor and maintained his unbeaten record in boxing, while McGregor missed the opportunity to make history.