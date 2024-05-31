What happened to Drew Gordon? Closer look at Aaron Gordon's brother's unfortunate incident

Denver Nuggets star Aaron Gordon's brother, Drew Gordon, was reported to have died in a car accident in Portland on Thursday. The news was tweeted by Andscape's Marc J. Spears, who added that the 33-year-old's death was confirmed by his agent, Calvin Andrews.

"Former NBA forward Drew Gordon, the brother of Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon, died in a car accident in Portland, Ore., today, his agent Calvin Andrews confirmed to ESPN Andscape. The San Jose native who played at UCLA and New Mexico was 33 years old."

Drew Gordon began his college basketball career with the Bruins, then transferred during his sophomore year to the New Mexico Lobos.

Gordon made a name for himself as the starting center for the Lobos, giving the team a dominating presence. He averaged 17.5 points and 10.5 rebounds in his senior year.

After going undrafted in 2012, Drew Gordon joined the Dallas Mavericks summer league. He later plied his trade for teams outside the US.

Denver Nuggets issue statement after Drew Gordon’s death

Soon after reports poured in about Drew Gordon’s death, the Denver Nuggets confirmed the news and issued a statement soon after.

The forward played nine games in the NBA for the Philadelphia 76ers, but his career outside of the NBA was more noteworthy as he had stints in Serbia, France, Lithuania, Turkey, Ukraine, Japan, and Poland.

He started off a promising career as a Bruin at UCLA and transferred to New Mexico midway into his sophomore year and had more success averaging a double-double in his senior year with 13.7 points and 11.1 rebounds per game.

The efforts earned him the MVP of the Mountain West Tournament and also the All-Conference honors twice. He played in the summer league with the Dallas Mavericks after going unselected in the 2012 NBA Draft.

Drew Gordon followed it up with a pro career spanning 12 years. In related news, his brother was selected fourth overall in 2014 and won a championship with the Denver Nuggets last season.