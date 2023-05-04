What happened to former NBA player Brian Williams? Taking a closer look

Former NBA player Brian Williams, who was also known as Bison Dele, had a successful eight-year career in the NBA. However, he is most famously known for his mysterious disappearance in 2002.

Williams, along with his girlfriend Serena Karlan and boat captain, vanished while on a sailing trip. This event remains one of the most horrifying unresolved mysteries involving an NBA player.

The events leading up to the disappearance were what made the event mortifying. Williams, who had a history of mental health issues, invited his girlfriend, Serena Karlan, to join him at sea in late 2001. While Williams' "mood swings" were seen as an issue by Karlan's mother in April 2002, further interactions saw more positive regard.

As the couple were at sea, things took an odd turn when Karlan's mother didn't receive a phone call from her daughter on her birthday. On top of that, Williams' assistant, Kevin Porter, saw that there were some issues with his financial records.

When Porter attempted to track down a strange transaction of $152,000, he found something even stranger. The man who answered the phone and pretended to be Williams was none other than his brother Kevin Williams, aka Miles Dabord.

According to Miles, Brian had killed Karlan and the boat captain before attacking him. Miles claimed to have killed Brian in self-defense and then disposed of all the bodies in the ocean. However, due to a lack of evidence, Miles was eventually released by Phoenix authorities. Tragically, Miles also passed away shortly after overdosing on insulin.

"Rich and Shameless" did an episode on Williams' disappearance in 2022 as well.

Brian Williams' NBA career

Brian Williams was drafted by the Orlando Magic in 1991. The center played the first two years of his career with the Magic before moving to the Denver Nuggets in his third season.

He eventually had his breakout season with the LA Clippers, after which he would find himself on the Chicago Bulls. Williams became a role player and won a title with the Bulls in the 1996-97 season.

Unfortunately, this marked the end of his title run as he was promptly traded to the Detroit Pistons, where he played out his last few years. Williams eventually retired at the age of 30 at the end of the 1998-99 season.

