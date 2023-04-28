Why did Brian Williams change his name to Bison Dele?

Bison Dele, formerly known as Brian Williams, had a decent career in the NBA. Dele played for five teams since he was drafted tenth overall by the Orlando Magic in 1991.

Dele used the Brian Williams name for most of his NBA career. Dele legally changed his name ahead of the 1998-1999 season. The main reason for the name change was to honor his Native American (Cherokee) and African ancestries.

Bison is a popular name among Native Americans. It's a name that represents how people used to live freely and in harmony with nature. Dele, on the other hand, is a Nigerian word that means come home. It's a common Nigerian first name and Yoruba surname.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Dele used his new name in his final season in the league. He averaged 10.5 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.4 assists in that season. He cited having enough money and not being passionate about basketball as his reasons for his early retirement.

Also Read: "They were calling him Draymond Nowitzki" - Steve Kerr raves about Draymond Green as Warriors clinch Game 5

How did Brian Williams fare in NBA?

Bison Dele playing for the Detroit Pistons

The 6' 11" big man had a tough time finding minutes in his first two seasons in the league. He got his chance with the Denver Nuggets, averaging 8.0 points and 5.2 rebounds as a backup. He had his breakout season in 1996 with the LA Clippers.

However, Dele wanted too much money in free agency and went unsigned until the later part of the 1996-97 season. The Chicago Bulls took a chance on him, and he played a key role in the team's fifth NBA championship.

Bison Dele finally got the contract he wanted in the summer of 1997, signing a seven-year, $45 million deal with the Detroit Pistons. Dele would play two years in Detroit before his shocking retirement in 1999 at the age of just 30 years old.

Also Read: Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards strikes two women and is charged with third-degree assault after Game 5 loss to the Nuggets

Where is Bison Dele now?

Bison Dele playing for the Chicago Bulls

Bison Dele traveled around the world after retirement. He disappeared at sea near Tahiti in the Pacific Ocean on July 7, 2002, though. He was with his girlfriend, Serena Karlan, his brother, Miles Dabord, and boat captain Bertrand Saldo.

Dabord returned to shore alone on July 8, 2002, without his brother, Karlan and the captain. Two months after Dele's disappearance, authorities captured Dabord in Phoenix for forging his brother's signature.

During the investigation, Dabord confessed that Karlan accidentally died during his fight with Dele on the boat. Dele then allegedly shot Saldo before Dabord shot his brother in self defense. Dabord also revealed that he dumped the bodies in the Pacific Ocean.

Before authorities were able to find out if Dabord's confession was true, he committed suicide by overdosing on insulin. He slipped into a coma and died on Sept. 27, 2002.

Also Read: Who has the most nicknames in the NBA? Taking a closer look

Poll : 0 votes