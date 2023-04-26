Who has the most nicknames in the NBA? Taking a closer look

Nicknames are an important part of an NBA player's career, especially the great ones. Michael Jordan will always be "His Airness" and "Air Jordan," while LeBron James is known as "The King" and "The Kid from Akron."

While there have been some iconic nicknames in league history, some players are known by many names. Shaquille O'Neal gave himself a lot of nicknames during his career, while Vince Carter had so many names at the peak of his popularity.

But which NBA has the most nicknames? Let's take a closer look.

10 NBA players with the most nicknames

10. Earl Monroe - 7 nicknames

Earl Monroe at the 2005 Net Gain Basketball Tournament.

Nicknames: Black Jesus, Black Magic, Einstein, The Lord's Prayer, The Magic Man, The Pearl and Thomas Edison

Earl Monroe might not have the most number of nicknames in NBA history, but probably has the best ever. Monroe has always been known as "The Pearl," while he was called Einstein and Thomas Edison in high school for inventing new moves.

9. Vince Carter - 7 nicknames

Vince Carter at the 2000 Slam Dunk Contest.

Nicknames: Air Canada, Flying Man, Half-Man/Half-Amazing, Sunshine, VC, Vinsanity and Yoda

Vince Carter, at one point in time, was the most famous NBA player in the world. Carter wowed fans with his high-flying dunks in games, while taking over the 2000 Slam Dunk Contest. His best nickname is probably Half-Man/Half-Amazing, which he was during his prime.

8. Tim Duncan - 7 nicknames

Tim Duncan of the San Antonio Spurs

Nicknames: Groundhog Day, Old Man Riverwalk, Slam Duncan, TD, The Big Fundamental, The Stone Buddha and Timmy

Tim Duncan is not the flashiest player in NBA history, but certainly had some of the best nicknames. "The Big Fundamental" described his game, "Old Man Riverwalk" meant that the Spurs were always in contention during his career and "Groundhog Day" is about his consistency.

7. Luka Doncic - 10 nicknames

Luka Doncic of the Dallas Mavericks

Nicknames: Cool Hand, El Matador, El Niño Maravilla, Luka Legend, Luka Magic, Swaggy L, The Don, The Matador, Too Easy and Wonder Boy

Luka Doncic is the youngest player on the list at 23 years old. Doncic is currently known as "Luka Magic" and "Wonder Boy," but apparently he had a lot of nicknames when he was playing for Real Madrid in Spain.

6. LeBron James - 10 nicknames

LeBron James of the LA Lakers

Nicknames: Benjamin Buckets, Bron-Bron, Chosen One, King James, LBJ, L-Train, The Akron Hammer, The Kid from Akron, The King and The Little Emperor

LeBron James was called the "Chosen One" after landing on the Sports Illustrated cover when he was in high school. It was mentioned in the SI article that he was already called "King James" at the time because he was the heir apparent to Michael Jordan.

5. Dirk Nowitzki - 11 nicknames

Dirk Nowitzki of the Dallas Mavericks

Nicknames: Bavarian Bomber, Dirk Diggler, Dirty, German Jesus, German Wunderkind, Tall Baller From The G, The Berlin Tall, The Big German, The Dunking Deutschman, The German Racecar and The Germinator

Some fans might be surprised by this, but Dirk Nowitzki has a lot of nicknames. Nowitzki's best nickname is probably "The Germinator." It was appropriate for his magical run to the 2011 NBA championship when he was simply unstoppable.

4. Wilt Chamberlain - 11 nicknames

Wilt Chamberlain

Nicknames: Big Musty, Dip, Dippy, Goliath, Hook and Ladder, Mr. 100, The Big Dipper, The Load, The Record Book, Whip and Wilt the Stilt

Wilt Chamberlain doesn't have the same number of nicknames as the number of women he allegedly slept with during his life. "The Big Dipper" was his most popular nickname and some people might know why. It was due to his height since he had to dip his head through doorways.

3. Michael Jordan - 11 nicknames

Michael Jordan of the Chicago Bulls

Nicknames: Air Jordan, Black Cat, Black Jesus, Captain Marvel, His Airness, Mike, MJ, Money, Mr. June, Superman and The G.O.A.T.,

Michael Jordan will always be known as "Air Jordan" and "His Airness." Jordan made his name from his high-flying moves, seemingly gliding in the air. His nickname also became a billion-dollar brand.

2. Charles Barkley - 19 nicknames

Charles Barkley

Nicknames: Boy Gorge, Bread Truck, Chuck, Food World, Goodtime Blimp, Love Boat, Pillsbury Dough Boy, Sir Charles, The Chuck Wagon, The Chuckster, The Crisco Kid, The Flying Coke Machine, The Human Refrigerator, The Incredible Bulk, The Leaning Tower of Pizza, The Prince of Pizza, The Round Mound of Rebound, Ton of Fun and Wide Load from Leeds

Charles Barkley has a lot of nicknames and most of them are either related to food or his large size. However, "Chuck" and "The Round Mound of Rebound" will always be iconic. But what makes Barkley great is the fact that he can laugh at himself for having a bunch of hilarious nicknames.

1. Shaquille O'Neal - 35 nicknames, probably more

Shaquille O'Neal at the 2022 NBA All-Star Game

Nicknames: Diesel, Dr. O'Neal, Hobo Master, LCL (Last Center Left), Manny Shaq-iaou, MayorMcShaq, MDE (Most Dominant Ever), O'Nealovic, Osama Bin Shaq, Saškuille, Shaq, Shaq Attack, Shaq Daddy, Shaq Fu, Shaqovic, Superman, The Big Agave, The Big Aristotle, The Big Banana, The Big Baryshnikov, The Big Cactus, The Big Conductor, The Big Cordially, The Big Daddy, The Big Deporter, The Big Felon, The Big Field General, The Big Galactus, The Big Leprechaun, The Big Maravich, The Big Shamrock, The Big Shaqtus, The Real Deal, Warrior and Wilt Chamberneazy

Damn, Shaq. The LA Lakers legend takes the cake for most nicknames in NBA history with 35, and that's being generous. Shaquille O'Neal might have more nicknames for himself during his 19-year NBA career. Nevertheless, O'Neal will always be "Superman" and "Diesel" for many.

