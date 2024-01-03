What happened to Gary Payton II? Latest injury update for Warriors guard after another setback vs Magic (Jan. 2)

Golden State Warriors guard Gary Payton II has suffered another injury. He returned just two games ago from a left calf injury. On Tuesday against the Orlando Magic, Payton injured his left hamstring. The incident occurred in the fourth quarter of the game when Payton was navigating a screen.

He fell to the floor after turning his left leg and grimaced in pain. Payton left the floor and was in the locker room already. The Warriors guard could miss up to one or two weeks if it's a grade I strain and about a month or slightly more if it's a grade II strain.

Considering he missed significant time because of a calf strain that ruled him out for 13 games, it could be a prominent issue. However, it will all depend on what the MRIs suggest. It's a tough blow for Payton and the Warriors, too.

Golden State is already missing the defensive presence of Draymond Green out because of suspension. The Warriors' woes could worsen further without Payton, a key rotation player. The Dubs are also on a three-game losing streak, so the timing couldn't have been worse.

Gary Payton II had a box +/- of +10 during Magic-Warriors

The Golden State Warriors relied more on Gary Payton II than they did since his return. The Warriors played him 10 minutes and he had +/- of +10, a team-high. The Warriors ended up being in another back-and-forth, considering the context of the game, Payton was doing an excellent job defensively, giving the Warriors the toughness they lacked on defense.

Payton's absence will continue to be a factor moving forward for the Dubs, who are two games below the .500 mark. The Warriors are already struggling with their combinations and rotations this year, having changed their lineups multiple times.

Gary Payton II's absence opens up minutes for Moses Moody in the backcourt now, who has been out of the rotation lately. Payton joins Green as the only absentee on the Warriors. However, the situation they are in right now, the Dubs would've preferred having everyone available.