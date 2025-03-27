What happened to Gary Payton II? NBA insider breaks brutal setback for Warriors guard

The Golden State Warriors have been dealt terrible news about Gary Payton II. The guard/forward, one of their most reliable players, suffered a torn ligament in his left thumb that will keep him sidelined indefinitely ahead of the playoffs.

NBA insider Shams Charania reported on Thursday that Payton will be unavailable for an extended period.

"Golden State Warriors G/F Gary Payton II has sustained a torn ligament in his left thumb and will be out for an indefinite period, sources tell ESPN. Brutal blow to the Warriors’ rotation," Charania tweeted.

The Warriors have 10 games left on the calendar and not having Payton on the court can ruin everything they've built since Jimmy Butler was traded from the Miami Heat.

