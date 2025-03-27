  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • NBA
  • What happened to Gary Payton II? NBA insider breaks brutal setback for Warriors guard

What happened to Gary Payton II? NBA insider breaks brutal setback for Warriors guard

By Orlando Silva
Modified Mar 27, 2025 17:54 GMT
What happened to Gary Payton II? NBA insider breaks brutal setback for Warriors&rsquo; guard (Image credit: Imagn)
What happened to Gary Payton II? NBA insider breaks brutal setback for Warriors guard (Image credit: Imagn)

The Golden State Warriors have been dealt terrible news about Gary Payton II. The guard/forward, one of their most reliable players, suffered a torn ligament in his left thumb that will keep him sidelined indefinitely ahead of the playoffs.

Ad

NBA insider Shams Charania reported on Thursday that Payton will be unavailable for an extended period.

"Golden State Warriors G/F Gary Payton II has sustained a torn ligament in his left thumb and will be out for an indefinite period, sources tell ESPN. Brutal blow to the Warriors’ rotation," Charania tweeted.

The Warriors have 10 games left on the calendar and not having Payton on the court can ruin everything they've built since Jimmy Butler was traded from the Miami Heat.

also-read-trending Trending

Warriors Nation! You can check out the latest Golden State Warriors Schedule and dive into the Warriors Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Ribin Peter
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी