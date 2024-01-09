What happened to Ja Morant? Latest injury update as Grizzlies star is out for the season

Ja Morant's 2023-24 NBA season has lasted only for nine games. The Memphis Grizzlies superstar will undergo season-ending surgery for a shoulder injury. Morant missed the Grizzlies' last game against the Phoenix Suns on Sunday because of the same and got ruled out for the Grizzlies showdown against the Dallas Mavericks on Tuesday.

Morant has sustained a torn labrum in his right shoulder. The 24-year-old had just returned from a 25-game suspension for flashing a gun on Instagram Live in May. He was suspended for eight games for the same offense in March last year. Morant joins Grizzlies' center Steven Adams as the other player to miss the entire season because of injury.

Morant averaged 25.1 points, 5.6 rebounds and 8.1 assists per game in nine appearances. He shot 47.1% and 27.5% from 3-point range. The Grizzlies, who were 6-19 before Morant's return, had improved to 13-23, going 7-4. Morant missed two games in that stretch, first because of an illness and then because of the shoulder injury that ended his season.

When did Ja Morant injure himself?

Morant injured himself on Saturday during a training session. The Grizzlies revealed Morant suffered a subluxation. After repeatedly feeling the soreness and instability, he underwent an MRI that revealed he had a labrum tear. Morant will now miss the rest of the season. The timeline of the injury recovery is ideally six months.

Impact of Ja Morant's injury on Grizzlies

Morant's injury has further dented the Grizzlies' hopes of making the postseason. Memphis is 13th in the West with a 13-23 record. They are 4.5 games behind the 10th-placed LA Lakers in the standings. The Grizzlies are also missing key players like Steven Adams and Brandon Clarke, which contributed to their dismal 3-13 start to the season.

Morant inspired the Grizzlies' fightback after going down 6-19 with four straight wins after his comeback. Memphis seemingly looked like the team they were over the past three seasons again. However, the injury could keep the Grizzlies out of postseason contention.

Desmond Bane, Marcus Smart and Jaren Jackson Jr. have caught fire of late, but the absence of their on-court leader is a huge blow, especially with the most reliable role players (Adams and Clarke) out, too.

Fans can still expect the Grizzlies to continue competing for the remainder of the season. They still have the tools, and the West is unpredictable, which could see them pull off a surprise towards the business end of the regular season.