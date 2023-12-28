What happened to Jabari Smith Jr.? Latest injury update as Rockets forward exits game vs Suns (Dec. 27)

In their recent game against the Phoenix Suns, Houston Rockets' Jabari Smith Jr. suffered a left ankle sprain, causing him to exit the game in the third quarter and head to the locker room.

This injury comes on the heels of losing Dillon Brooks to a right oblique strain, leaving the Rockets without both of their usual starting forwards.

As of now, the projected return timetables for both players are not yet known.

Smith Jr.'s injury occurred when he gained momentum, averaging 16.5 points and 7.0 rebounds in his last four games.

The 20-year-old had been playing well, and his absence will likely lead to increased workloads for his teammates Jae’Sean Tate and Tari Eason, who typically back up Brooks and Smith Jr.

With the status of both starting forwards in doubt, the Rockets will resume play on Friday at home against the Philadelphia 76ers.

The Ime Udoka Era: Navigating the Houston Rockets' season

The Houston Rockets' 2023-24 season under new head coach Ime Udoka has been a period of transition and growth. With a record of 15-13, the team has shown promise under Udoka's leadership, receiving praise for their performance.

However, the season has not been without its challenges, as crucial player Dillon Brooks has been sidelined with an abdominal injury, impacting the team's lineup and dynamics.

Despite this, the Rockets have seen players like Jabari Smith Jr., Fred VanVleet and others step up to fill the void and contribute to the team's success.

Udoka's coaching style, focusing on accountability and leadership, has been instrumental in shaping the team's defensive identity.

As the Rockets navigate the season, they aim to solidify their position in the playoffs, with Udoka's guidance and the team's collective efforts driving their aspirations.

