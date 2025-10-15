  • home icon
What happened to Jalen Green? Phoenix Suns suffer colossal blow as star guard sidelined with injury

By Atishay Jain
Modified Oct 15, 2025 01:54 GMT
The wait to watch Jalen Green in a Phoenix Suns uniform grew longer as coach Jordan Ott provided a disappointing update on the star guard's health on Tuesday. Ott confirmed that Green would miss the Suns' opening night game against the Sacramento Kings on Oct. 22 after re-aggravating his left hamstring injury.

The update on Green came an hour before the Suns tipped off their final preseason game against the LA Lakers at the Mortgage Matchup Center in Phoenix. The Suns' coach didn't provide a definitive timeline on Green's return but announced that the former Houston Rockets star would be reevaluated in 10 days.

Jalen Green suffered a hamstring injury during training camp before Phoenix tipped off its preseason campaign. The 6-foot-4 guard was ruled out of the team's all four tune-up games but was expected to make his Suns debut against the Kings on Oct. 22.

The Suns would hope for the talented guard to recover quickly and not miss several games, as he is a crucial piece for the team. Green joined Phoenix in the offseason via a stunning seven-team trade that sent Kevin Durant to the Rockets.

NBA fans react to Jalen Green injury update

Social media was abuzz as soon as the Phoenix Suns coach Jordan Ott provided an injury update on Jalen Green. Netizens wished for the star guard's speedy recovery, while others lamented his bad luck.

Over the past five years, Green has been among the NBA’s most durable players. He appeared in all 82 games for the Houston Rockets in each of the last two seasons, missing only six games in 2022-23 and 15 the year before.

Last season, Green averaged 21.0 points, 4.6 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game. He shot 42.3% from the floor, including 35.4% from beyond the arc.

