What happened to Jaren Jackson Jr. after $240,000,000 extension? Ja Morant's teammate suffers nightmare injury, return timeline explored

The Memphis Grizzlies announced on Tuesday that star center Jaren Jackson Jr. has suffered a significant injury while participating in an offsite live basketball run. According to the team’s official release, Ja Morant's star teammate sustained a turf toe injury on his right foot and will undergo surgery based on medical recommendations.
The news comes just one day after Jackson inked a massive five-year, $240 million contract extension with the Grizzlies. While the team has not provided an official timeline for his return, it is widely expected that the former Defensive Player of the Year will miss the start of the 2025-26 season.
According to senior NBA insider Brian Windhorst, Jackson’s injury is comparable to the turf toe issue that hampered Darius Garland during the playoffs. Windhorst added that Jackson could need up to five months to fully recover from the setback.
"A turf toe injury like we just seen with the Darius Garland situation is typically 4 to 5 months recovery process," Windhorst said on NBA Today.
Meanwhile, Jaren Jackson Jr. was overjoyed after signing his massive $240 million extension with the Grizzlies. On Monday, the two-time All-Star took to X (formerly Twitter) to reflect on his journey in Memphis, sharing a few heartfelt posts expressing his gratitude to everyone in the organization and city who has played a role in shaping his life and career.
Fans react to Jaren Jackson Jr.'s injury
Social media erupted the moment the Memphis Grizzlies released an update on Jaren Jackson Jr.’s injury and the steps ahead in his recovery process. NBA fans didn’t hold back, sharing raw and honest reactions as news of the Grizzlies’ crushing setback spread across the basketball world.
Despite a season plagued by injuries across the Memphis roster, Jackson Jr. delivered another standout campaign. The star center stepped up in a major way, averaging 22.2 points, 5.6 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 1.2 steals and 1.5 blocks per game. He also shot an efficient 48.8% from the field, including 37.5% from 3-point range, further solidifying his status as one of the league’s most versatile big men.
