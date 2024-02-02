What happened to Joel Embiid? 76ers superstar's MRI results revealed

The Philadelphia 76ers have taken another blow to their roster as Joel Embiid suffered an injury in their game against the Golden State Warriors earlier this week. He didn't travel with the team to Utah as he went straight back to Philly to get evaluated by the medical staff.

Embiid is having an incredible season as he tries to capture his second MVP award. He's averaging 35.3 points, 11.3 rebounds and 5.7 assists in 34 games. The reigning league MVP leads in scoring for the third-straight season, which has boosted his chances of winning the award for the second-straight season.

However, a team official has reported that Embiid has suffered a serious injury. The center has been diagnosed with a torn meniscus in his left knee after an MRI scan. This injury will heavily influence the Sixers' campaign and the star's chances of winning the individual award.

According to ABC News, Embiid will be out for the weekend. TNT's Chris Haynes reported that the six-time All-Star will be in consultation with the 76ers medical staff and several leading specialists. There is no definite timetable for his potential return yet, but given that his injury is serious, the 29-year-old could miss a substantial amount of games.

"Sixers say MRI on left knee of Joel Embiid revealed an injury to the lateral meniscus. Embiid, in consultation with the 76ers medical staff and several leading specialists, will be out through weekend while a treatment plan is finalized. Updates to be provided as appropriate," Haynes reported.

Embiid's status is a blow to their team as first-time All-Star Tyrese Maxey has also struggled with his health.

Shaquille O'Neal reacts to the injury of Joel Embiid

The league was surprised to learn about the injury report on Joel Embiid. Everyone witnessed how he has dominated the NBA this season in the hopes of winning the MVP once again. Former LA Lakers star Shaquille O'Neal was one of those who were shocked by the news of Embiid's injury.

Shaq addressed the injury during "Inside the NBA" after they announced the 2024 NBA All-Star Reserves.

"I love the way he was playing," O'Neal said. "He's been on a groove all year. Hopefully it's not as bad as what was reported. I feel for the kid."

"The 73-point game was phenomenal but the way he's playing, the way he's dominated, the way he's taken over the game. He just had it... He was the clear cut MVP for this year."

Before his injury, Embiid was leading the MVP race. For the entire season, the Sixers center was heavily considered to win the award. However, with the new injury, he could fall out of the race quickly.

