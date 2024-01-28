The New York Knicks' win streak continues as they recently beat the Miami Heat. Julius Randle, one of the two star players of the Knicks squad, suffered an injury towards the near end of the game. With only 4:27 remaining in the fourth quarter, Randle exited the game due to dislocating his right shoulder. He seemed banged up before exiting, but no one anticipated it would be that bad.

Julius Randle collided with Jaime Jaquez Jr., resulting in his dislocated right shoulder. Randle was supposedly going to shoot a couple of free throw shots but couldn't, indicating that he needed to head back to the locker room immediately. Despite losing one of their star players, the New York Knicks managed to maintain a dominant 125-109 victor over the Miami Heat.

Knicks vs Heat recap: Julius Randle's late-game exit still resulted in New York's triumph

Miami Heat v New York Knicks

The New York Knicks are on a roll and are continuously proving why they're one of the best teams in the Eastern Conference right now. The Knicks recently defeated the Miami Heat 125-109. Their most recent victory marks their sixth consecutive win since beating the Houston Rockets on January 17. New York now has a 29-17 record and is close to overtaking the Philadelphia 76ers (29-14) for the third spot in the East.

Jalen Brunson took care of business for the Knicks on Saturday night. Brunson carried his team by adding 32 points, eight assists, five rebounds, one steal and one block. Brunson has once again made an impactful presence on the hardwood, further proving Charles Barkley and Shaquille O'Neal correct about him deserving an All-Star spot this season.

Ever since coming back from his calf injury, Brunson has averaged 32 points, 6.6 assists, and 4.1 rebounds in six games. His efforts on the court have all resulted in victories for the Knicks.

Helping Brunson achieve an overwhelming victory over the Heat was Julius Randle, who unfortunately dislocated his right shoulder in the fourth quarter of the game. Randle nearly came up with a double-double performance by adding 19 points and nine rebounds.

The rest of the New York squad were no pushovers either as four other Knicks players were in double figures in scoring. OG Anunoby came up with 19 points. Josh Hart also nearly had a double-double with 14 points and nine rebounds, Quentin Grimes added 12 points, and Donte DiVincenzo scored 11 points.

The New York Knicks have been nothing short of spectacular during their winning streak. In their six-game hot streak, the Knicks beat two of last year's finalists impeccably.

If New York continues to perform the way they have been as of late, then it's highly possible for them to claim one of the top seeds in the postseason and could make a deeper playoff run this year. Hopefully, Julius Randle's absence will not become a hindrance to the Knicks' success moving forward.

