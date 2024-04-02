What happened to Kawhi Leonard? Latest update on Clippers' superstar missing action tonight against Kings (April 2)

The LA Clippers will be without Kawhi Leonard for their Tuesday game at the Sacramento Kings as they jockey for prime playoff position in the Western Conference.

The two-time champion is reportedly a late scratch because of a right knee injury. According to Clippers coach Ty Lue, Leonard felt pain in his knee during their last game against the Charlotte Hornets on Sunday.

The Clippers' next game will be on Thursday against the defending champion Denver Nuggets, but there's no guarantee that Leonard will be able to play. ESPN's Ohm Youngmisuk reported that the six-time All-Star is not with the team as he went back to Los Angeles on Monday to get further treatment.

"We hope so. We are not sure right now," Lue said when asked if Leonard would be available against the Nuggets. "He went back to LA for better resources for his treatment."

The LA Clippers (47-27), who are fourth in the Western Conference, are riding a three-game winning streak. They own a two-game lead over the streaking Dallas Mavericks (45-9), who are in sixth after winning seven consecutive games. The Clippers will have seven more games left after Tuesday's game against the Sacramento Kings.

Kawhi Leonard's injury history this 2023-24 season

The 32-year-old Kawhi Leonard has played the most games in a season (68) since playing 74 in 2016-17 with the San Antonio Spurs.

Leonard had missed at least 22 games every season for the past six NBA seasons, missing all of 2021-22 with an ACL injury and all but nine games in 2017-18. Those absences earned the two-time NBA Finals MVP the reputation that started the term "load management."

The last time he missed a game was on March 10 against the Milwaukee Bucks due to a groin injury. Before that, he also missed the Golden State Warriors matchup on Valentine's Day because of an adductor injury.

The biggest stretch that Kawhi Leonard has missed in the 2023-24 season was from December 21-29 (four games) due to a hip injury.

In the six games Leonard missed, the LA Clippers have won half (topping the Charlotte Hornets, Memphis Grizzlies and Warriors). The losses came against the OKC Thunder, Boston Cetlics and Bucks.