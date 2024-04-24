What happened to Kevin Porter Jr.? Closer look at where former Rockets guard is and his current career status

Kevin Porter Jr. was coming off a career year with the Houston Rockets in the 2022-23 NBA season. However, things escalated quickly for Porter, and his NBA career was over in a heartbeat. What happened to the former Rockets guard, and where is he now?

The 23-year-old started off his career as the 30th pick of the 2019 NBA draft by the Cleveland Cavaliers. He showed promise in his rookie season, but attitude problems got him traded to the Rockets before his season year. He blossomed in Houston, and the franchise even signed him to a four-year, $82.5 million before the 2022-23 campaign.

Porter averaged a career-best 19.2 points per game last season but got himself in trouble again. The New York Police Department arrested and charged him with alleged sexual assault last September. He was traded to the OKC Thunder less than a month after his arrest and was immediately waived.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

According to The Athletic, Kevin Porter Jr. pleaded guilty to misdemeanor assault and a harassment violation three months after his arrest.

Porter will have to complete an Abusive Partner Intervention Program for 26 weeks before the court allows him to withdraw his plea to clear his name from the criminal record books.

"The resolution will allow Mr. Porter to put this incident, which involved false felony allegations and false facts, behind him with no criminal record and move forward," Porter's representatives said in a statement after the plea deal was reached.

The alleged victim in Porter's case was his then-girlfriend Kysre Gondrezick, who denied getting hit by the Rockets guard. She also accused the New York Police Department and the case's prosecutors of creating a false narrative against Porter.

Where is Kevin Porter Jr. now?

Where is Kevin Porter Jr. now?

Kevin Porter Jr. signed with PAOK in the Greek Basket League for the rest of the season earlier this month.

Porter has played three games for his new team, averaging 20.3 points, 7.0 rebounds and 6.0 assists. He will play one more game for PAOK on April 27 against Maroussi.

Porter had 14 points, four rebounds and four assists in his debut for PAOK in an 89-85 loss to Lavrio. He told Giorgos Kyriakidis of BasketNews after the game that he had a slow start to the game. He thanked his teammates for helping him remain positive throughout the contest.

"I had a slow start, but playing with this group of guys, they made sure that I stayed positive. The chemistry on this team is beautiful. It wasn't down.

"It was always joyful out there. I haven't been on the court like that and play regulation a long time. So, it's good to have a group of guys like that to rub me in when I started off slow. It was dope," Porter said.

Expand Tweet

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback