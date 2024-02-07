What happened to Khris Middleton? Latest injury update for Bucks forward as he exits game vs Suns (Feb. 6)

Milwaukee Bucks star forward Khris Middleton exited the first quarter of Tuesday’s matchup against the Phoenix Suns after sustaining a left ankle sprain. Per the Bucks, he will not return.

The three-time All-Star’s injury occurred with 6:08 remaining in the first quarter. After attempting a jump shot, Middleton landed awkwardly on the foot of Suns superstar forward Kevin Durant.

After the play, the Bucks star was in visible pain, lying on the floor for a moment before limping to Milwaukee’s bench.

The play was subsequently reviewed, with the referees determining that Durant didn’t give Middleton enough room to land after his shot. Thus, the former MVP was assessed a Flagrant 1 foul.

Middleton later returned to the court, converting on one of two free throws. After that, he played a couple more minutes. However, he was noticeably hindered by his injury, looking passive offensively.

Thus, the 32-year-old checked out of the game with 3:57 remaining in the quarter and headed to Milwaukee’s locker room with trainer Scott Faust. After doing so, he was ultimately ruled out for the remainder of the contest.

Middleton finishes with six points, three rebounds, one assist, one steal and one 3-pointer on 2-of-3 shooting (66.7%) in eight minutes.

He joins two other Milwaukee starters on the sidelines. The Bucks are also without superstar point guard Damian Lillard (ankle) and starting center Brook Lopez (personal).

The Bucks (33-17) are looking to secure their second win under new coach Doc Rivers. The team is 1-3 under Rivers thus far.

However, being shorthanded, they will likely have to rely extra heavily on superstar forward Giannis Antetokounmpo to take down a competitive Suns team (29-21).

How has Khris Middleton fared this season?

While Khris Middleton hasn’t played at an All-Star-caliber level this season, he remains the Bucks’ clear-cut third scoring option.

Middleton entered Tuesday averaging 15.0 points, 4.3 rebounds, 5.1 assists, 0.9 steals and 1.7 3-pointers per game on 48.6% shooting through 42 games.

It remains to be seen how much time he will miss. However, if he has to miss an extended period, it will likely mark a tough blow for a Bucks squad that is short on quality wing players.

The severity of Middleton’s injury could also influence the team’s plans ahead of Thursday’s NBA trade deadline.

