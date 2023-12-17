Watch: Old video of Khris Middleton & Milwaukee Bucks partying at LA strip club resurfaces online

A fan account of the Milwaukee Bucks took to social media and posted a TMZ Sports video from December 2015, which shows four Bucks players partying at a strip club in Los Angeles on the day of a road game against the Lakers. The four players were Khris Middleton, Mason Plumlee, O.J Mayo and Greg Monroe.

Milwaukee lost 113-95 to the Lakers. It was Kobe Bryant's farewell season, and the 17-time NBA champions snapped a six-game losing skid to improve to 4-21.

On the other hand, the Bucks were coming off a big victory over the then-reigning champion Golden State Warriors, which had put an end to the Warriors' perfect start to the season (24-0).

Greg Monroe didn't play in that game, due to a sore left knee, as the Bucks lost their 10th straight road game.

How successful were the Milwaukee Bucks in 2015-16?

The 2015-16 season was a disappointing one for the Milwaukee Bucks. They went 33-49 and failed to make the playoffs after going 41-41 and reaching the postseason in 2014-15.

With Giannis Antetokounmpo in his third year, the 108-95 victory over the then-defending champion Golden State Warriors, who were undefeated at the time, highlighted their campaign.

For their part, the Lakers finished 17-65, which was the worst record in the Western Conference, missing the playoffs in Kobe Bryant's farewell year in the league. The Lakers played poor basketball on both ends and completed one of the worst seasons in franchise history.

Fast forward to today, both franchises have won one NBA championship each. The Lakers triumphed in the Orlando bubble in 2020 and claimed their 17th championship, tying the Boston Celtics for the most titles in league history.

Meanwhile, the Milwaukee Bucks, led by Giannis Antetokounmpo, erased a 2-0 deficit to the Phoenix Suns to win the 2021 NBA Finals in six games for their second championship. Milwaukee's first title came in 1971.