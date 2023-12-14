“Steph 3 bums and a psycho”: Warriors’ fans can't control themselves after noticing ‘embarrassing’ stat amidst their woeful form

The Golden State Warriors continue to struggle early in the season, frustrating their fans. They have won just 10 of their first 23 games and are on a two-game losing skid. Golden State remains below .500 and is 11th in the Western Conference standings.

A stat went viral following Golden State's loss to the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday. It showed that the Warriors' starting lineup (Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins, Draymond Green and Kevon Looney) has a net rating of -10.2, worse than the -10.1 of the Detroit Pistons.

Interestingly, the Pistons haven't won a game since late October and have an NBA-worst 2-21 record. Detroit has lost 21 straight games.

Warriors' fans reacted to this stat and called out the franchise for its poor start to the season and the early struggles.

Warriors coach Steve Kerr explains his decision to bench Klay Thompson and Andrew Wiggins in the 4th quarter against the Suns

The Golden State Warriors failed to get back on track on Tuesday. Their 116-119 road loss to the Phoenix Suns dropped them to 10-13 in the standings.

Head coach Steve Kerr decided to bench Klay Thompson and Andrew Wiggins late in the game. He explained why he did this with the game at stake through Yahoo Sports.

"He (Wiggins) just didn’t have it in this game," said Kerr, "that’s why I went away from him. I just felt like tonight, I had been playing the guys who were playing the best. I’ve been really patient, trying to get everybody organized into groups and give guys freedom and space. But tonight did not feel like a night to have a lot of patience. We needed some urgency, and that’s why I made the moves."

Aside from Steph Curry, the rest of the franchise's stars continue to struggle and have been off to a poor start. Golden State will look to get back on track on Thursday when it visits Crypto.com Arena to face the LA Clippers (13-10).