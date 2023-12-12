Sacramento Kings vs LA Clippers: Prediction and betting tips | Dec. 12, 2023

After 13 games Monday, the NBA regular season has just five games scheduled Tuesday, including the Sacramento Kings vs LA Clippers. The Kings have won two in a row, while the Clippers have won four on the trot. Both teams were in action Monday and will be on the end of back-to-backs Tuesday. Let's look at the Sacramento Kings vs LA Clippers preview, including the prediction and betting tips for Dec. 12.

The Kings and Clippers have played each other 126 times in the regular season, with Sacramento holding a 122-104 lead. The winning trend has continued for the Kings in the past 10 games as well, with a 6-4 record.

The two teams last met Nov. 29 at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento. The Clippers won 131-117, led by Kawhi Leonard’s 34 points, nine rebounds and three assists. James Harden played the perfect second fiddle with 26 points, six assists and three rebounds. De’Aaron Fox had 40 points for Sacramento.

Sacramento Kings vs LA Clippers preview, prediction, odds and betting tips

The Sacramento Kings vs LA Clippers game is scheduled for Tuesday, Dec. 12, at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California. The game begins at 10:30 p.m. EST and will be televised on Bally Sports SoCal and NBCSCA. Fans can stream the game live on fuboTV and NBA League Pass.

Moneyline: Kings (+140) vs Clippers (-166)

Spread: Kings +4 (-110) vs Clippers -4 (-110)

Total (O/U): Kings -110 (o233) vs Clippers -110 (u233)

Sacramento Kings vs LA Clippers preview

After their 127-117 loss to the New Orleans Pelicans in the In-Season Tournament quarterfinal, the Sacramento Kings are on a two-game winning stretch. They beat the Phoenix Suns on Friday and the Brooklyn Nets on Monday.

The LA Clippers didn’t qualify for the In-Season Tournament playoffs. They are on a four-game winning streak after beating the Golden State Warriors, Denver Nuggets, Utah Jazz and Portland Trail Blazers.

Sacramento Kings vs LA Clippers predicted lineups

As per ESPN, Alex Len is the only injured player on the Sacramento Kings injury report. He is expected to be sidelined for another four to six weeks with a high ankle sprain. Expect the Kings’ regular starting 5 of Keegan Murray, Harrison Barnes, Domantas Sabonis, De’Aaron Fox and Kevin Huerter to start the game.

The LA Clippers have four injured players: Bones Hyland, Moussa Diabate, Joshua Primo and Mason Plumlee. Expect coach Ty Lue to start Terance Mann, James Harden, Paul George, Kawhi Leonard and Ivica Zubac.

Sacramento Kings vs LA Clippers betting tips

De’Aaron Fox of the Sacramento Kings has an over/under of 29.5 points for Tuesday’s matchup. Fox is averaging 30.5 points for the season in 15 games. He has scored 30 or more in two of the past three games. Expect him to breach the 30-point mark again Tuesday.

LA Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard has an over/under of 26.5 points for the game, which is higher than his season average of 23.0 points. However, he has been on a tear recently, scoring 34 against the Trail Blazers and 41 against the Jazz. Expect Leonard to go over 26.5 points against a team that isn’t known for its defense.

Paul George is favored to go over 2.5 3-pointers made, which is below his 3.2 season average. George has converted three or more 3s in three of the past five games.

Sacramento Kings vs LA Clippers prediction

The LA Clippers are slight favorites to beat the Sacramento Kings on Tuesday. The Clippers have homecourt advantage and are also in better form. Expect both teams to cover the spread and the Clippers to get the victory. The last time the two teams met, a total of 248 points were scored. Thus, expect the point total of 233 to be covered easily.