What happened to Kristaps Porzingis? Injury update on Celtics star following early exit vs Magic

Boston Celtics big man Kristaps Porzingis left the game against the Orlando Magic in the third quarter and did not return to action. He was ruled out for the entire game due to an injury and the team will have to conduct some tests to determine the severity of the injury.

According to sources, Porzingis experienced a left calf tightness. After the game, the big man informed the media that he felt a tweak on his left leg and would have an MRI scan soon to determine the cause.

Gary Washburn, writer for the Boston Globe, tweeted:

"Kristaps Porzingis tells the Globe he’ll have an MRI on his left calf to tomorrow but doesn’t think the injury is too serious. Said he felt a tweak running the floor. Did not slip," Washburn reported.

The Celtics player didn't have the best game against the Magic, as he only put up nine points, five rebounds, two assists, and two steals. Porzingis shot 4-10 from the field and only made one of his four attempts from beyond the arc. Boston lost against Orlando, 113-96.

This is his first season with the Celtics and it looks like he fits perfectly well with the team. Boston is at the top of the Eastern Conference standings this season with a 12-4 record. Meanwhile, the Magic sits second behind Jayson Tatum and company in the standings with an 11-5 record.

Boston will take on the Atlanta Hawks on Sunday for their next game.

Kristaps Porzingis has slowly developed a real connection with Jaylen Brown

Celtics fans are impressed with how Kristaps Porzingis has played this season. One huge reason is his chemistry with Jaylen Brown on and off the court.

After their win against the Milwaukee Bucks, Porzingis talked about how he feels playing alongside Brown.

"Yeah, I absolutely love playing with J.B.," Porzingis said. "I think we're starting to connect more and more, and it's becoming natural for us. And yeah, and I'm learning his game. I'm learning the situations he likes to be in, and as you can see, we're having some success with it, you know. It's really fun. It's really fun to play with him and I look forward to more of those plays."

Their chemistry is a good sign for the team and fans as they try to make a run for the championship.

