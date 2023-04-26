What happened to Kyle Anderson? Taking a closer look at suspected eye injury

Minnesota Timberwolves forward Kyle Anderson was listed out for Game 5 on Tuesday night with an eye injury. That's because he took a hit from Anthony Edwards in Game 4 on Sunday. Let's take a closer look at the events that transpired.

Anderson has established himself as a vital piece in the Timberwolves rotation this season. As a veteran, he has brought an incredible amount of leadership to this talented young bunch.

Anderson's value was evident in the last swathe of the season, as he came up with some clutch defensive plays and big 3-pointers. Unfortunately, the Timberwolves haven't been able to achieve a lot in the postseason.

Minnesota were already facing an uphill battle by coming up against the top-seeded Denver Nuggets in the first round. They started poorly, losing the first three games. The Timberwolves managed a OT win in Game 4 to avoid a clean sweep, but the win came at a price.

In the closing seconds of the third quarter, Anderson was seen going down to the floor after taking a shot to the face while attempting to block a dunk attempt. Replays showed that Anderson took a hit from Anthony Edwards, who inadvertently made contact during his own attempt to block the dunk.

Here's the video:

Anderson was out for the rest of the game. To top it off, he was also listed as out for the crucial Game 5. Needless to say, that greatly impacted the Timberwolves, who lost 112-109, which ended their postseason.

Kyle Anderson to play for China

The Minnesota Timberwolves may have seen their season come to an end. However, their forward Kyle Anderson already has his plans ready for the offseason.

The forward is expected to join China's national basketball team for the FIBA World Cup. This news was reported by the South China Morning Post. Anderson's great grandfather was Chinese.

By virtue of being 1/8th Chinese, Anderson could apply for dual citizenship. However, this isn't something that China recognizes. Hence, the forward will have to give up his American citizenship to become a "naturalized" Chinese national.

Given that Anderson will have virtually no opportunity to play for the US national team, he will have a better chance in China. While that may have some impact on his professional career, the forward seems prepared for the consequences.

