"From punching to this lovely relationship"- NBA fans are in shambles after seeing Kyle Anderson calm Rudy Gobert in Game 2

The playoffs have seen a different spectacle from Kyle Anderson and Rudy Gobert as opposed to their regular season showing.

The Minnesota Timberwolves have been in a bit of a tumultuous situation in the recent stretch of the season. Considering that they were initially locked in for a spot in the playoffs, Minnesota fell off drastically and eventually fell to eighth-place.

Things went further south right before their first Play-In game against the LA Lakers. Although the Timberwolves won their last game of the season against the OKC Thunder, Minnesota suffered quite a few losses.

First, Jaden McDaniels broke his hand after punching a wall out of frustration. This was a massive setback, as McDaniels was their best perimeter defender. Second, the Timberwolves faced internal discord as Rudy Gobert sucker-punched Kyle Anderson out of frustration midway through the same game.

Gobert was sent home and was even suspended for the game against the Lakers. Needless to say, the T'Wolves had internal issues to discuss. However, a display of Anderson calming down Gobert in Game 2 against Denver had fans re-thinking the situation.

Bleacher Report @BleacherReport Kyle Anderson had to calm down Gobert after he got a tech Kyle Anderson had to calm down Gobert after he got a tech https://t.co/qDoLfmteQE

Fans had some hilarious reactions to Anderson's gesture. Here are some of the best from Twitter:

Strategy @2trat3gy @BleacherReport From punching to this lovely relationship @BleacherReport From punching to this lovely relationship

Automatic @AutomaticNba @BleacherReport Bro got a tech for running away from the refs? @BleacherReport Bro got a tech for running away from the refs? 😭😭

Cristian G @cr1sti4ng @BleacherReport Teammate of the year, got punched by him and still wants the best for him @BleacherReport Teammate of the year, got punched by him and still wants the best for him

AV @verma_30 @BleacherReport Kyle Anderson is a brave man @BleacherReport Kyle Anderson is a brave man

While the touching display of team spirit was a fortunate sight for Minnesota fans, the team still came away with a loss in the end. With a 113-122 loss in the books, the Timberwolves face a 0-2 deficit heading home.

Rudy Gobert struggles to make an impact

The Minnesota Timberwolves practically sold the farm to acquire Rudy Gobert in the offseason. While there was an innate belief that Gobert's addition could turn the Timberwolves into title contenders, Minnesota hasn't necessarily seen the situation turn out this way.

Gobert isn't known to be an offensive powerhouse. While his rebounding numbers remain solid, he hasn't even been as convincing as a defender.

This has held particularly true in the playoff series against the Nuggets. Gobert has had a tough time going up against Nuggets superstar Nikola Jokic. Jokic, who dropped 27 points, nine assists, and nine rebounds in Game 2 has practically gotten every look he wants.

Gobert's struggles are only exacerbated by Karl-Anthony Town's poor defensive positioning. With Minnesota taking hits from every direction, it is hard to see them coming out of this series with a win.

