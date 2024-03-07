What happened to LeBron James? Latest injury update for Lakers star as he exits game vs Kings (March 6)

LeBron James desperately tried to rally the LA Lakers in the fourth quarter against the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday. After a sizzling-hot first quarter, LA was overwhelmed on both ends by their opponents who they have not beaten yet this season. The Lakers trailed 104-92 entering the fourth quarter but James refused to get his usual rest.

The Lakers closed the gap several times but the Kings always had timely responses. De'Aaron Fox, Domantas Sabonis and Malik Monk made several crucial plays that kept the home team at arm’s length. With roughly three minutes left in the game, Darvin Ham called a timeout to map out a critical play.

LeBron James labored to get to the bench before eventually leaving his team to go to the locker room. Some half-heartedly gave him a round of applause while most stood looking at him, likely wondering what had happened.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Without “King James,” the Lakers returned to court and tried to continue overhauling the deficit. Again, the Kings snuffed out danger by going to their stars. In the end, the visitors left Crypto.com Arena with a 130-120 win.

Over the past two months, LeBron James has been dealing with a left foot injury. He even sat out LA’s first game out of the All-Star break as he continued to receive treatment on that ailing foot. The four-time MVP has played every game since then but he has also been a staple in the injury report.

The 21-year veteran didn't limp during the game but it was likely that his foot was hurting him again. Laker Nation will be crossing its fingers for good news when an update of his status will be made available.

When will LeBron James return?

The severity of the injury isn’t known yet. It may have been nothing or he may have aggravated it. The LA Lakers will unquestionably have him undergo a test after the game or tomorrow. His status will likely be known on Thursday or hours before the Lakers host the Milwaukee Bucks on Friday.

If the 20x All-Star is inactive for the said showdown with the Bucks, his next opportunity to return will be on Mar. 10 versus the Minnesota Timberwolves. The loss to the Kings dropped the Lakers’ record to 34-29, six games ahead of the Utah Jazz (28-35) for the 10th spot in the Western Conference. It’s looking more and more likely that like last season, LeBron James and his teammates will try to enter the postseason via the play-in tournament.

The Lakers will not rush James to return. They will need him healthy to compete in the play-in tournament and eventually in the playoffs.